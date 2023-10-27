The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Nine south-west Victorian footballers face off in one NTFL game

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west footballers Luke McConnell, Jacob Moloney, Louis Kew and Brad Gedye pose after facing off in an NTFL game. Picture supplied
South-west footballers Luke McConnell, Jacob Moloney, Louis Kew and Brad Gedye pose after facing off in an NTFL game. Picture supplied

While most footballers in south-west Victoria are enjoying their off-season break, it has become a rite of passage for some to head north in October for a stint in the Northern territory Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.