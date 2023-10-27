TOP jockey Jamie Kah will have a free rein with tactics on Warrnambool-trained galloper Tuvalu in Saturday's $300,000 Group Two Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley.
Leading local trainer Lindsey Smith said there's no need to load Kah, who rode Tuvalu into second place in the Underwood Stakes at his last outing, with instructions before Saturday's weight-for-age clash against five rivals over 1600 metres.
"Jamie Kah didn't become a champion jockey listening to people like me telling her how to ride," Smith told The Standard.
"Jamie did nothing wrong when she rode Tuvalu into second place in the Underwood. It's a bonus that Jamie rode Tuvalu in the Underwood. She's got a good feel for the horse.
"The form around Tuvalu is very strong as he ran second to Alligator Blood in the Underwood and Alligator Blood is one of the favourites in the Cox Plate.
"It's often been seen that riding tactics are crucial when you have small fields and I think it'll be the same on Saturday in the Crystal Mile.
"Races with small fields are often stop-start races and that's why you've got to leave it to the jockey to make the decisions. They need to have a clear mind when riding in these types of races."
Smith revealed future plans for Tuvalu were still up in the air but he'll have a clearer idea after the six-year-old runs in the Crystal Mile.
"Saturday's race is going to tell us a lot," the astute trainer said.
"It's still in the back of my mind to take Tuvalu over to Perth for the Railway Stakes and the Northerly. Both races have prizemoney of $1.5 million and that's great money but we'll have a better idea where we go next following the Crystal Mile."
Tuvalu, who has won eight of his 19 starts, is the $2.90 second favourite for the Crystal Mile.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.