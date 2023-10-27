The Standard
Tackle Shack: Fishing competition held in Curdies River

By Corey McLaren
October 27 2023 - 11:51am
Jessica Lane with her 933g bream from the Curdies. Picture supplied
With minimal reports this week thanks to strong winds and big seas, I thought I'd try and give you an insight on what our local estuaries will fish like over the warmer months.

