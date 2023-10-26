PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass gets her chance to add another Group Three victory to her impressive record in Saturday's $200,000 Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley but her trainer Symon Wilde is wary about her chances.
Wishlor Lass, the winner of five races from seven starts including the Group Three Vase at Caulfield, said the tight-turning Valley circuit might be a concern for the five-year-old.
Top jockey Damian Lane, who rode Wishlor Lass to victory in the Caulfield Vase, has the ride on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
"I'm just a bit worried about the Valley track," Wilde told The Standard.
"Wishlor Lass deserves a crack at another Group Three. She's in top form but the tight track could be a worry.
"She's drawn barrier one and that could be a bit tricky. I would say Damian will push forward from barrier one.
"She's a big-striding mare who will be suited to bigger tracks but this race just fitted into her program.
"We've always had a very good opinion of her and I think with a bit more time she'll develop into a really good mare. I think with that time under her belt she should get out over more ground in the future."
Wishlor Lass is the short-priced $2.40-favourite for the mares race over 1600 metres.
Meanwhile, Winslow training export Ciaron Maher is chasing his second victory in the Cox Plate.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace saddles up Gold Trip and King Colorado.
The powerful training combination won the weight-for-age championship race with Sir Dragonet in 2020.
