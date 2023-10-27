Wannon Water has taken out an international award for its community engagement.
The authority was named both Australasian and International Organisation of the Year at the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) Core Values Awards held in Brisbane recently.
Wannon Water's community and corporate services general manager Kellie King said the authority's submission highlighted the efforts made since 2017 to becoming a "truly customer-centric organisation".
"We have been strengthening our engagement program year on year to ensure our customers are involved in the decisions that affect them and that we understand their needs and expectations," Ms King said.
"These awards are fantastic recognition of the quality of our engagement program. We're really proud that customer and community engagement is now deeply embedded in shaping and achieving strategic and practical outcomes for our community."
IAP2 is the peak body for the community and stakeholder engagement sector, and the awards encourage excellence, quality, and innovation in the field, and alignment with the IAP2 Core Values.
The award win comes ahead of the authority launching its 2023 engagement roadshow.
Members of the public can offer insights and feedback on Wannon Water during sessions at 12 locations.
On Saturday, representatives will be at the Warrnambool Show to answer questions and accept feedback.
