The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Engagement with community earns Wannon Water international acclaim

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 27 2023 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wannon Water's Kellie King, Garrath Darkin and Tatiana Resk accept the award at the ceremony on Brisbane on October 25.
Wannon Water's Kellie King, Garrath Darkin and Tatiana Resk accept the award at the ceremony on Brisbane on October 25.

Wannon Water has taken out an international award for its community engagement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.