Astute buyers looking for a property where they can live and make a steady income have been inquiring about a $2 million retreat at Tower Hill.
'Harmony' boasts a renovated three-bedroom home with ocean views and seven self-contained suites.
Set on 5.2 acres, the property is ideally located beside Tower Hill.
Charles Stewart Western Victoria agent Penny Adamson said the property was popular year-round due to its proximity to a number of popular attractions.
She said the self-contained suites were in high demand during festivals including the Port Fairy Folk Festival and Koroit Irish Festival.
"The property presents exceptionally and offers the wonderful opportunity for an astute purchaser to mix lifestyle with an income," Mrs Adamson said.
"There is strong demand for the property during the many festivals conducted throughout Koroit, Warrnambool and the Port Fairy region.
"The property's close proximity to each town, the picturesque Killarney Beach and Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve make it very appealing for couples and group bookings."
Mrs Adamson said a number of buyers had inquired about the property.
She said interested buyers would continue to operate it as short-term accommodation.
She said the home, circa 1911, had flexible living options, a sweeping front deck over looks the front garden with relaxing vistas to the Southern Ocean.
Mrs Adamson said there was a new office, which made it perfect for an on-site manager and an established orchard.
The property is listed for $2 million.
The Standard has reported south-west motels have been kept busy after the closure of three left some people struggling to find accommodation.
