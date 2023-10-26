Drunk fights lead to treatment for man who's spent 60 days in custody

A drunk Warrnambool man who started two street fights has pleaded guilty in court to a range of offences.
Adam Flaherty, 53, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 26 2023, and admitted breaching bail, two counts each of unlawful assault and being drunk and disorderly in a public place and three charges of resisting police.
Police said just after 4pm on August 11, Flaherty was at Warrnambool's Archie Graham Centre with two associates under the influence of alcohol.
They were asked to leave by staff members, police were called, Flaherty initially refused to leave and was verbally abusive to staff before going.
Flaherty then went to two other hotels where he was refused service because he was intoxicated.
Near the Centrelink office in Lava Street, a victim approached Flaherty and was struck to the face with an open hand before being hit to the body three or four times.
Witnesses claimed it was an unprovoked attack.
When police officers arrived, they saw Flaherty push a victim who stumbled and fell to the ground.
Flaherty was stumbling around, slurring his words and had an open container of beer.
He was transported to Warrnambool police station where he was later interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court on September 25.
Police said about 5.30pm on August 25 Flaherty was outside the Coles supermarket in Lava Street when he approached a woman and was rambling incoherently.
She did not know Flaherty and she noticed he was clenching his fists. He followed her and verbally abused her.
A man intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
Flaherty is alleged to have pushed the woman, pushed the man to the ground and then kicked the man to the body.
Witnesses called emergency services, three police officers soon after arrived and Flaherty resisted their attempts to arrest him.
He was verbally aggressive and a member of the public had to assist for an arrest to be made.
Flaherty was on bail and had two pages of prior court appearances but they dated back 20 years.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client had an issue with alcohol but he had now served about 60 days in pre-sentence custody.
"He's sorry for his behaviour and wants to do some sort of alcohol and anger management programs," he said.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said alcohol seemed to be a driver in both instances of public drunken violence.
He adjourned the further hearing of the case until November 2 so a community corrections order assessment could be done and support put in place.
Mr Guthrie told Flaherty that when he was released from custody he wanted him to hit the ground running and to address his alcohol and anger management issues.
He said he believed the time served already in custody was an appropriate sentence but he wanted support services in place before Flaherty was released.
