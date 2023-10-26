Dairy company says strike action was a waste, workers claim win

A New Zealand-owned dairy processor has questioned why strike action was taken last week after an in-principle agreement has now been reached on largely the same deal that was already on the table.
On the flip side, workers and the union involved have claim a win, saying the largest dairy strike in living memory has secured sustainable jobs and a cost-of-living pay increase therefore helping to keep the dairy industry the lifeblood of regional communities.
In essence most workers received a 12 per cent pay rise over three years, the same offer that was on the table for most in the south-west before a 48-hour strike last week.
It's understood that workers at the Allansford Saputo factory instructed union officials to strike a deal late on Tuesday night this week, October 24, 2023.
The workers did not have an appetite for rolling 24-hour stoppages that were proposed to start this week.
There were 300 factory workers involved at Allansford and 160 at Cobden.
Fonterra Australia said following several months of negotiations, the company was pleased to confirm an in-principle agreement had been reached with the United Workers' Union to support production workers at the company's Cobden, Stanhope and Darnum sites.
"Fonterra Australia is pleased that an in-principle agreement has been reached and an offer will be presented to our production workers for their decision," Fonterra Australia supply chain and operations director Rob Howell said.
"This offer is largely in line with what was previously on the table, following months of negotiations with the union.
"We reiterate that an agreement could have been reached without the union taking industrial action, which unfortunately reduced the pay packets of striking union members."
The revised offer will now be taken to Fonterra Australia's production workers for their feedback. The offer includes an increase of 12 per cent over three years (five per cent in year one, four per cent in year two, three per cent in year three), plus a $500 sign on bonus.
There's also more leave options, domestic violence provisions and emergency service leave.
The two-day strikes last week at 13 sites disrupted supplies of dairy goods, limits were imposed on milk in some supermarkets and farmers reported hundreds of thousands of litres of milk tipped down the drain, particularly in Gippsland.
A six-day strike of 300 dairy workers from October 28, 2023 was avoided on Thursday October 26, when Fonterra reached the in-principle deal with United Workers Union delegates after protracted talks.
"These are working people in regional areas who have shown great courage in standing up to large multinational dairy companies," UWU national secretary Tim Kennedy said on Friday, October 27.
"They were fighting not just for themselves, but for secure jobs in regional communities where every dollar they spend goes back into those communities.
"Their fight also gave a national platform in the battle for profitable companies to pay a fair share of their profits to help workers address the cost-of-living crisis.
"Dairy worker pay rises of up to 14 per cent over three years dwarf previous company offers as low as 8.25 per cent before workers went on strike.
"Also importantly, workers have won measures that are important to them and their communities.
"These measures include five days of paid emergency services leave at both Saputo and Fonterra, allowing volunteers to fight natural disasters occurring in their communities."
