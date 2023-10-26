The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fonterra says no strike action was necessary, pay deal agreement

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:10am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy company says strike action was a waste, workers claim win
Dairy company says strike action was a waste, workers claim win

A New Zealand-owned dairy processor has questioned why strike action was taken last week after an in-principle agreement has now been reached on largely the same deal that was already on the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.