Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry says an increase in prize money for the winner of the 2024 The Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic only solidifies the prestigious event as the biggest in the nation.
Teams participating in the Classic - which will run from January 19-21, 2024 at the Allansford track - will be competing for $40,000 to win the feature event on Sunday, January 21.
The $40,000 prize is an increase of $10,000 from the usual payout. It was lifted to $50,000 in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic race, which was first held in 1973.
Premier Speedway has confirmed there will be more than $110,000 paid out across the 24 Classic A-Main qualifiers.
Parry told The Standard it was only made possible through the support of sponsors and gave great incentive for drivers and their teams to be at the top of their game this summer.
"It keeps the Classic as the most prestigious race (in the nation) but the highest paying as well," he said.
"Other venues are starting to up their winners' purse and we're doing the same, which is exciting."
Portland's Brock Hallett is the reigning Classic champion after a brilliant win in the 2023 feature event.
He said it was an exciting time of the year, with the sprintcar season to kick off on Sunday, November 4.
"We kick off next weekend, there's a lot of preparation at the minute, there's a bit happening but it's going to be great," he said.
Tickets for the 2024 The Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic are available now from the Premier Speedway website at www.premierspeedway.com.au.
