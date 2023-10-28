Council actions speak loud than words to ratepayers

Dear valued subscriber,
Trust and public confidence are critical commodities in our democratic system. Just ask former PM Scott Morrison.
At the grass roots level of local government they are arguably more important because of the close links the community has with councillors.
This week Warrnambool City and Moyne Shire councils elected new mayors for the final 12 months of their terms before we head back to the polls in 2024.
Ben Blain at 34 years of age became Warrnambool's youngest mayor in history. At the other end of the scale, Ian Smith, at 72 years of age, returned for a second term as Moyne's leader - the eldest in the shire's history.
Cr Blain was a student of local government for more than six years before he was elected, rarely missing a meeting from the public gallery. He was also a leader of the city's ratepayers' association. He knows how local government works and understands residents' expectations.
Rewind to the start of his and his colleagues' term in 2020 and the city council had trust and public confidence issues after a tumultuous end to the previous council's reign. Then the sudden resignation of a mayor, a failure to lobby for the ill-fated Commonwealth Games, shock moves to close the city's saleyards, underestimating feedback about the location of a proposed new art gallery and later, the letting go of a chief executive officer and it appeared not much had changed.
But this team and the administration under new chief executive officer Andrew Mason has turned the tide this year. Cannon Hill has been ruled out as the home of a new art gallery and work is under way on major projects. The council has, for the first time in four years, produced a brochure listing projects it wants to fund, starting much-needed advocacy with other levels of government.
Cr Blain spoke about his desire to push those major projects in the next 12 months. He knows actions speak louder than words. That's why the council's stocks are rising among ratepayers.
Neighbouring Moyne Shire, under former mayor Karen Foster and chief Brett Davis, have been on solid ground with ratepayers despite flashpoints around flood levels in Port Fairy and windfarm developments. Cr Smith, a veteran of council, knows hard work and results are important to keep meeting public expectations.
That's why another neighbour Glenelg Shire doesn't need to look far for inspiration and hope after it descended into crisis. Two councillors and the chief executive officer have resigned in the past fortnight and its mayoral election has been postponed after fears of no senior officer being willing to take on the CEO's role. Glenelg has lost ratepayers' confidence and trust for a variety of reasons, including failing to consult with the community over its grinch-like decision to axe lighting up a towering tree on the foreshore for Christmas and divisions among councillors. With councillors losing trust in each other, how can the public trust the council?
It has to act swiftly to stop the rot. It's hard to gain trust and even harder to regain it when lost but as Warrnambool has shown, it's not impossible.
In other news this week, free camping spots were a hot topic. Cobden has a new free site, sparking chatter Warrnambool should find somewhere free too but the new mayor says it's not on the city's agenda.
Doctor's appointments are likely to be harder to get with a shortage of GPs in the region. We revealed this week one Warrnambool clinic is offering $25,000 sign on bonuses for GPs who want to work in the city.
Police continued to be flabbergasted with the stupidity of some drivers after a P-plater was caught speeding at 160kmh on a potholed road.
South-west residents can now access fertility treatments regardless of their financial situation with a new service opening at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
The site of Warrnambool's CBD Coles supermarket is on the market in what would likely set a new record if sold.
There was an easing of tension between dairy factories and their workers this week with Saputo and Fonterra offering revised pay deals. It came after farmers called for an end to industrial action.
The earth moved for south-west residents several times in the past week as multiple earthquakes were recorded.
My favourite stories of the week were these from education reporter Madeleine McNeil, who spoke to two inspirational teens as they sat their VCE English exam. The stories about Ukrainian teen Maksym Konikov and China-born Rain Lai are must-reads, both overcame considerable hurdles on their journey to completing their secondary schooling.
Snakes have been causing havoc for dog owners with local vets reporting a surge in dogs being bitten.
Windy Warrnambool has certainly lived up to its nickname in recent weeks. Warrnambool City Council will soon cut down a mature tree at Brierly after a large part of it came crashing down, just metres from a parked car.
Three bowls club members have been suspended after a brawl.
Footy never sleeps it seems with plenty of recruiting news again this week. Terang Mortlake announced it had landed an ex-AFL player and Koroit revealed it had lured back some talented former juniors.
