Camperdown's Goldie Elsum now has her own children's book but when the first copy arrived in the mail it was a bit of a surprise for the author - her dad.
Mum Charlene said it all started about a year ago when her husband Colin messaged her some words he'd written about their daughter Goldie - who has a rare genetic disorder called CDKL5.
The condition is characterised with daily uncontrolled seizures and developmental challenges.
In 2020 she underwent major brain surgery - a hemispherectomy - to disconnect the entire left side of her brain in an unsuccessful attempt to control seizures.
When Charlene read what her husband had written and, knowing it would be perfect as a children's book, she asked if he'd mind if it was turned into a book.
"He said 'yes' but then didn't think about it again," she said.
"We just got our first copy the other day and I surprised him with it.
"I think he was very shocked when I handed him the actual copy."
Without Colin knowing, she had found an illustrator in Italy to do the pictures.
And, with the help of a friend she had met at a carer's retreat who worked for a publisher, she managed to get the book printed.
"It's just been a bit of fun. A nice creative outlet," she said.
"The book is bright and cheerful and displays disability in a positive way.
"We love that other kids that may use a wheelchair can see someone similar to themselves.
"Goldie's personality shines through the colourful illustrations, showing off her fun outfits and quirky traits."
Charlene had come across the work of Electra Cudignotto online and asked her about doing the illustrations for the book.
"As soon as I saw how colourful and creative they were I thought 'that's perfect'," she said.
She said at first she was hesitant to get someone from overseas rather than locally but she loved Electra's work so much and when she found out her husband's nickname she knew it was the right decision.
"I spoke to her and her husband's nickname is Goldie and they call their son Little Goldie, so it was meant to be," Charlene said.
Charlene will have a stall at a Camperdown market next weekend with the book and it's also available from the website goldiesdream.square.site
Goldie this year started prep at a mainstream school in Camperdown where her favourite subject is music.
"She's got lots of friends there. She's like a celebrity when I walk in there. They all go 'Goldie, Goldie, Goldie'. They love her," Charlene said.
She also now has an eye gaze device which she controls with her eyes.
"The other day she read three sentences by herself. So she can look at a page and then turn the page. Eventually it will be a form of communication, but at the moment she's just learning and playing games with it," Charlene said.
Goldie still suffers lots of seizures - this month alone she has had 90 of them lasting between one and 10 minutes.
"We've just come to terms with the fact that that's just who she is and they're not going anywhere anytime soon," she said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.