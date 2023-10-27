The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Camperdown couple produce a book called Goldie's Dream for their daughter

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlene Elsum reads to Goldie, 6, from the book her husband wrote about their daughter. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Charlene Elsum reads to Goldie, 6, from the book her husband wrote about their daughter. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Camperdown's Goldie Elsum now has her own children's book but when the first copy arrived in the mail it was a bit of a surprise for the author - her dad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.