Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club programs manager Emma Moloney says this season's launch of the annual Corporate Morton Cup in November is an opportunity to bring more people into the sport and engage with the community.
The club, which is located on Pertobe Road in Warrnambool, will kick off its annual social competition on Thursday, November 2, 2023 and run each Thursday throughout November from 6pm.
It will return in February, 2024 where it will also be played every Thursday night across a five-week period.
The tennis competition - played in the official fast4 format - will be offered in a seniors and juniors capacity and features teams of four played across three sets with four games in each set, designed to be played quicker.
Moloney said it was an opportunity for the community to engage with the club and learn a new sport.
"It's a really fun, casual format. The idea behind it is to really get people into tennis and to ultimately have fun doing it," she said.
"We're certainly targeting businesses and people from their workplaces or you can just bring your mates and come along, it doesn't really matter.
"We want to get as many people as we can down to the lawn courts throughout the summer because they've reopened and we want people to have a good time and get into the sport."
Moloney said there was significant interest already and hoped people would jump on board and give tennis a go.
"We want tennis to be more accessible, get people down to the courts, get the body moving and for people to just have a good time," she said.
Moloney added there would be a barbecue and refreshments available as well as prizes for division winners and a major prize for overall winners.
The club is also seeking interest for its twilight tennis competition, which will kick off on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 6pm. The competition will be played as an eight-week round-robin on grass courts with two-player teams contesting two sets of eight games.
For more information, head to www.play.tennis.com.au/warrnamboollawntennisclub or visit the club's Facebook page.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.