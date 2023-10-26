The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club to run summer competitions

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
October 26 2023 - 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club members David Hunt, Emma Moloney and Jeff Westmore, pictured at the lawn tennis courts, will be playing in the Corporate Morton Cup. Picture: Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club members David Hunt, Emma Moloney and Jeff Westmore, pictured at the lawn tennis courts, will be playing in the Corporate Morton Cup. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club programs manager Emma Moloney says this season's launch of the annual Corporate Morton Cup in November is an opportunity to bring more people into the sport and engage with the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.