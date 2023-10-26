The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WestVic Dairy to host first Dairy Farmers' Ball in Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:11am, first published October 26 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Cross farmer Gregor Mews will be one of hundreds expected to attend WestVic Dairy's first Dairy Farmers' Ball in November. Picture by Anthony Brady
Southern Cross farmer Gregor Mews will be one of hundreds expected to attend WestVic Dairy's first Dairy Farmers' Ball in November. Picture by Anthony Brady

Southern Cross farmer Gregor Mews will down his tools and suit up for a gala ball next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.