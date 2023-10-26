North Warrnambool Eels women's coach Russell Moody believes the competition's expansion this season is an opportunity to grow the game in the region.
The Eels will form part of the new-look eight team Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's division, with the season to launch on Sunday, October 29.
Mortlake and Russells Creek have both entered teams for the first time while Northern Raiders will form a partnership with Brierly-Christ Church.
"Women's cricket is such a growth sport and with the WBBL, you can just see the enthusiasm with the girls as well. Cricket is all about having fun so that's really important for the competition," he said ahead of the Eels' season opener against Mortlake.
The Eels are coming off a win-less 2022-23 season but the mentor expects natural improvement to come from an influx of under 17 players.
"Our team will be supported with some under 17 players and they're so keen. We've had a parent or two come give it a go because their daughter is playing which is interesting," he said.
"That's quite exciting. It's quite infectious. But on the flip side it can be difficult to get players in a thriving competition, they'll come and go for different reasons.
"We want people to be feeling good about their cricket and part of that is winning for sure."
The Eels will welcome back Brooke Parsons to the club as captain after a stint with Hawkesdale, with Moody excited to have the natural leader return.
"(I'm) really excited to have her return to our club. She's a strong striker of the ball and a really positive player," he said.
"She inspires others at our club with her positive nature."
While Moody expected many of the under 17s to thrive playing senior cricket, he pointed to local Woodford player Prudie Clark to be a standout, with the first-year player enjoying a dominant pre-season.
"She's quite a handy pick-up and has great hand-eye coordination. I don't want to put too much pressure on her obviously but I expect her to go quite well actually with the bat," he said.
"It is exciting, watching her train and how keen she is, I'd expect her to do very well."
Moody said it was a major focus of the club to have a thriving women's program.
"We just want to be supporting women's cricket in North Warrnambool," he said.
"We're adamant that if we don't have women's cricket as part of our club we've alienated 50 per cent of our membership so we're delighted to keep going with it.
"It's not something we'll drop, it's so integral as a club."
