Warrnambool College students will be able to scan a QR code at a new indigenous garden to learn more about how the plants growing there have been used by First Nations people.
The newly-opened indigenous garden at Warrnambool College features interpretative signage with plant information, accessed via a QR code, and a large steel artwork depicting the six indigenous seasons, which is almost completed.
The information will include the plant's species, its culinary and cultural uses, including how it's been used by First Nations people throughout Australia, depending on the plants' area of origin.
Teacher Anthea Rafferty said what began as a landscape design class had snowballed into an amazing, practical learning space for the college's students.
The garden, which was a 12-month project, opened on Thursday, October 27, 2023.
"I thought we could take what we were designing and put it into real-world learning," Ms Rafferty said.
She said the area had already inspired learning and would continue to well into the future, with plans to refurbish an onsite greenhouse for horticultural studies.
"It's a living classroom," she said. "We've got so many students across food and pharmacy and chemistry who are going to study the plants next year.
"Our digital tech year seven students have adopted a plant and they're collecting data on growth and a few other things.
"It's become a STEAM garden, so science, technology, engineering, art and maths, so the learning just continues and it's a garden for everybody at school.
"It's not just for the students who helped design it or build it. It's for everyone."
Ms Rafferty said the garden had provided inspiration for the region's primary and secondary schools with other facilities researching and planning similar projects.
She said 10 per cent, or 93 of Warrnambool College's students identified as indigenous and felt connected to the learning and proud of what they'd achieved.
"The indigenous students take immense pride in the work already accomplished in the greenhouse," she said.
"Their connection to country is profound. The journey from planting seeds to harvesting produce and this sense of accomplishment continues to boost self-esteem, confidence and future career and educational pathways," she said.
Ms Rafferty said the practical learning approach had "ignited a passion for education" and all students had actively participated throughout the gardening process.
