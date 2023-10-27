The Standard
Warrnambool College opens indigenous garden

By Madeleine McNeil
October 27 2023 - 4:22pm
Warrnambool College teacher Anthea Rafferty with students at the official opening of the school's indigenous garden on Thursday, October 27, 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool College students will be able to scan a QR code at a new indigenous garden to learn more about how the plants growing there have been used by First Nations people.

