Commercial netting has been banned in Portland bay.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority has formalised a long-standing agreement between recreational and commercial fishers not to net in the area.
The Fisheries (Portland Bay Netting) Notice 2023 prohibits the use of mesh, seine and trawl nets in waters from Point Danger to the Fitzroy River and lists other changes to commercial fishing rules.
It comes after 300 submissions were made on the draft notice.
During the consultation process, it was proposed longlines with 200 hooks would be permitted, as would a daily commercial take of 50 kilograms of Yellowtail Kingfish.
The new Portland bay regulations have allowed the use of shorter longlines with up to 50 hooks but has restricted all commercial take of the fish because of its status as a high-value recreational species.
VFA chief executive officer Travis Dowling said the majority of fishers and community members who had their say were supportive of the changes.
"We thank commercial and recreational fishers and peak bodies, community organisations and the local community for having their say on the proposed regulations," he said.
"Portland Bay is a much-loved destination for recreational fishers and their families from across the state and this will help ensure it continues to provide top-class fishing opportunities for future generations."
