The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Councillors reallocate Port Fairy drainage funds to Koroit

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire councillors have paused a Port Fairy drainage project to ensure the latest phase of Koroit's township renewal doesn't hit a further hurdle.
Moyne Shire councillors have paused a Port Fairy drainage project to ensure the latest phase of Koroit's township renewal doesn't hit a further hurdle.

Moyne Shire councillors have voted at their October monthly meeting to reallocate $300,000 in the council budget to kick-start the long-awaited upgrade of Koroit's main thoroughfare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.