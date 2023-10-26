Moyne Shire councillors have voted at their October monthly meeting to reallocate $300,000 in the council budget to kick-start the long-awaited upgrade of Koroit's main thoroughfare.
The reallocation will put a Port Fairy project on hold in order to fund the reconstruction of the drainage system underneath Commercial Road, Koroit.
The council committed $1 million in July 2023 to rebuild the footpath along the north side of Commercial Road. But as engineers prepared to start the works they realised the adjacent drainage would soon need upgrading, which would require the footpath to be torn up again.
"Undertaking these drainage works before the main streetscape renewal works will significantly reduce future flooding impacts, remove the requirement for reworking of completed streetscape works, and mitigate community issues relating to separate periods of disruption from major works in Commercial Road," a council officer said.
The council's $300,000 drainage budget had been committed to renewal works in Port Fairy but these were deemed less urgent than the Koroit refurbishment, which would otherwise hold up streetscape renewal works the council had promised would be done in early 2024.
The footpath works represent the latest phase of the broader Koroit Township Renewal project, which has become a sore point for parts of the community after stalling in planning and funding limbo for five years.
The $1 million investment in July followed intense criticism from Koroit residents and tit-for-tat with councillors over Koroit's perceived neglect compared with the larger and more lucrative Port Fairy. All of which united the councillors in reallocating the drainage budget to ensure the project didn't hit yet another hurdle.
Cr Damian Gleeson had come under fire during the earlier back-and-forth with Koroit locals for calling Port Fairy the shire's "golden goose", but he was keen on the extra investment to move the Koroit project along.
"This just makes sense to do now," he said.
Cr Jim Doukas said he was sceptical the works would be sufficient for the needs of the growing town but council assets and community director Edith Farrell said the new drainage would "future proof" the area from flood risk and meet local needs.
Cr Doukas said he was "eager" to see the result.
"We've been told this work needs to be done prior to the streetscape. I've been assured these are the only works needed to address it... so I will be watching with eager eyes," he said.
The footpath renewal is just a small part of the broader township renovation but the remaining $4 million is yet to be sourced from either the federal or state government.
The council has set aside a further $2 million from its 2024-25 budget as a dollar-for-dollar contribution to help secure a grant under the federal government's Growing Regions Program. It submitted an expression of interest for the program in August and expects to hear soon whether it's been shortlisted.
Mayor Karen Foster said the township renewal was the top agenda item when she and CEO Brett Davis met federal minsters in Canberra on October 16.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.