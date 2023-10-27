The Standard
31 Great Ocean Road, Port Campbell | House of the Week

By House of the Week
October 28 2023 - 8:30am
Totally renovated from the ground up | House of the Week
3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 31 Great Ocean Road, Port Campbell
  • $1m to $1.1 million
  • AGENCY: Falk & Co
  • CONTACT: David Falk 0407 878 213 or Pia Falk 0417 153 961
  • INSPECT: By appointment

The Great Ocean Road would surely rate right up there as one of the most iconic Australian addresses to have, and driving it is on the bucket list of many travellers.

