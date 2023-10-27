Totally renovated from the ground up | House of the Week

The Great Ocean Road would surely rate right up there as one of the most iconic Australian addresses to have, and driving it is on the bucket list of many travellers.
Among the lovely towns and villages along the way is Port Campbell. This "is a very unique coastal village offering one of the safest swimming beaches along the coast with a fully patrolled beach during the summer months offering a fabulous Nippers program, not to mention the new cycling and walking path through to Timboon," said agent David Falk.
Near the Port Campbell National Park, it has "easy access to the world famous 12 Apostles to the east which tower some 45 meters above the Southern Ocean, including Gibson Steps, Loch Ard Gorge, Mutton Bird Island, and then west on the Great Ocean Road, The Grotto and London Bridge.
"Port Campbell itself is a fabulous community offering many restaurants, a hotel, and breweries for beer and gin."
For those looking for it on a map, "Port Campbell is located 238km west of Melbourne, 154km west of Geelong, and 62km from Warrnambool, not mention a short drive to the inland town of Timboon."
Enjoying this great location is this two storey construction which has been extensively renovated "from the ground up, no expense spared."
Even the layout has changed. It is now a three bedroom home with front and rear balconies along with some additional landscaping around it.
There's also a current building permit allowing you to construct an extension with a new main bedroom and ensuite.
As it sits right now, the ground floor has an entrance hall, three bedrooms with a built-in robe and ceiling fan in each, a central bathroom with a bath and a separate shower, a separate toilet, storage under the staircase, and a laundry area.
A magnificent timber staircase will take you up to the first floor, perfect for entertaining. This is an open plan incorporating the kitchen, living and dining area, with timber decks to the east and west offering beautiful Newfield Valley views and glimpses of the ocean.
The home boasts granite bench tops in the kitchen, electric cooking, double glazed windows throughout, wood heating and reverse cycle air-conditioning. It's fully insulated with a 6.2 energy rating.
The home has also been re-wired, re-plumbed, and has a new roof, all on an 898 square metre parcel of land.
