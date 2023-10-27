SPECIALISED training sessions with one of the region's top basketballers are tipped to help a promising teenager shine at the Warrnambool Basketball Junior Seaside Classic.
Former NBL player and ex-Big V coach Alex Gynes does one-on-one training sessions with Warrnambool Seahawks junior Kayne Rae-Rentsch once a week.
Rae-Rentsch, 16, said learning from Gynes had given him confidence in his inside game as he strives to be a scoring and rebounding threat as well as someone comfortable with shooting the three-ball.
He has also worked on "using my opposite hand and staying balanced when I am shooting".
"I like to play around the outside (of the arc) but with this team I've been more inside near the rim because I can use my height," he said ahead of the two-day tournament on October 28-29, 2023.
Rae-Rentsch - an Emmanuel College year 10 student who already stands an imposing 194 centimetres - is in his top-age junior squad season.
He'd love to cap off his final home-town junior tournament with a grand final victory in the under 18 division one boys' section.
He was part of a grand final team which lost a decider by two points 12 months ago.
"We'd like to go as far as we can. This year is a different team to what I usually play with but we should go pretty well," Rae-Rentsch said.
"We look good when we push the ball, we use our speed and we're quite a tall team and if we kick it out and get some fast breaks we'll be looking good."
Rae-Rentsch is tipping Bendigo - a powerhouse club from central Victoria - to be its main challenger.
"It is one of the first times they've come down here (for the tournament)," he said.
Warrnambool Seahawks' under 18 division one roster also features Zac O'Connor, Mason Osborne, Charlie McKinnon, Manu Bourke, Oliver Furusa, Logan Barby, Jess Kenna, Max Neal and Marco Mentha.
Rae-Rentsch believes Osborne and Furusa - both bottom-age prospects - are primed to make an impact for the John Wormald-coached roster.
"Mason is a good all-round player - he's good at defence, he's good at offence, can use the screens - and Ollie is a big man so he can use his body down low," he said.
The junior seaside classic, which has attracted 142 teams across four age groups, starts at 8am on both Saturday and Sunday with games in Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Koroit.
