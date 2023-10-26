Editorial: Relationships between councils and ratepayers are like a marriage, they rely on trust

That's why another neighbour Glenelg Shire doesn't need to look far for inspiration and hope after it descended into crisis. Two councillors and the chief executive officer have resigned in the past fortnight and its mayoral election has been postponed after fears of no senior officer being willing to take on the CEO's role. Glenelg has lost ratepayers' confidence and trust for a variety of reasons, including failing to consult with the community over its grinch-like decision to axe lighting up a towering tree on the foreshore for Christmas and divisions among councillors. With councillors losing trust in each other, how can the public trust the council?

