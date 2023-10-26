Editorial: Relationships between councils and ratepayers are like a marriage, they rely on trust

Trust and public confidence are critical commodities in our democratic system. Just ask former PM Scott Morrison.
At the grass roots level of local government they are arguably more important because of the close links the community has with councillors.
This week Warrnambool City and Moyne Shire councils elected new mayors for the final 12 months of their terms before we head back to the polls in 2024.
Ben Blain at 34 years of age became Warrnambool's youngest mayor in history. At the other end of the scale, Ian Smith, at 72 years of age, returned for a second term as Moyne's leader - the eldest in the shire's history.
Cr Blain was a student of local government for more than six years before he was elected, rarely missing a meeting from the public gallery. He was also a leader of the city's ratepayers' association. He knows how local government works and understands residents' expectations.
Rewind to the start of his and his colleagues' term in 2020 and the city council had trust and public confidence issues after a tumultuous end to the previous council's reign. Then the sudden resignation of a mayor, a failure to lobby for the ill-fated Commonwealth Games, shock moves to close the city's saleyards, underestimating feedback about the location of a proposed new art gallery and later, the letting go of a chief executive officer and it appeared not much had changed.
But this team and the administration under new chief executive officer Andrew Mason has turned the tide this year. Cannon Hill has been ruled out as the home of a new art gallery and work is under way on major projects. The council has, for the first time in four years, produced a brochure listing projects it wants to fund, starting much-needed advocacy with other levels of government.
Cr Blain spoke about his desire to push those major projects in the next 12 months. He knows actions speak louder than words. That's why the council's stocks are rising among ratepayers.
Neighbouring Moyne Shire, under former mayor Karen Foster and chief Brett Davis, have been on solid ground with ratepayers despite flashpoints around flood levels in Port Fairy and windfarm developments. Cr Smith, a veteran of council, knows hard work and results are important to keep meeting public expectations.
That's why another neighbour Glenelg Shire doesn't need to look far for inspiration and hope after it descended into crisis. Two councillors and the chief executive officer have resigned in the past fortnight and its mayoral election has been postponed after fears of no senior officer being willing to take on the CEO's role. Glenelg has lost ratepayers' confidence and trust for a variety of reasons, including failing to consult with the community over its grinch-like decision to axe lighting up a towering tree on the foreshore for Christmas and divisions among councillors. With councillors losing trust in each other, how can the public trust the council?
It has to act swiftly to stop the rot. It's hard to gain trust and even harder to regain it when lost but as Warrnambool has shown, it's not impossible.
