Letters October 27, 2023

October 27 2023 - 10:30am
Letters: Voice continues to split opinions
'No surprise we are divided'

One of the biggest arguments the No voters had against the Yes voters was that if the Yes side won it would divide Australia. Well, well, well it is of no surprise to find that that is exactly what we already are. We can no longer be seen as the country of the "fair go, the champion of the underdog, the place of equal opportunity". Sixty per cent of Australia have laid bare their right, white albeit racist hands to the rest of the world. Shame Australia, shame.

