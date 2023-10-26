Letters: Voice continues to split opinions

One of the biggest arguments the No voters had against the Yes voters was that if the Yes side won it would divide Australia. Well, well, well it is of no surprise to find that that is exactly what we already are. We can no longer be seen as the country of the "fair go, the champion of the underdog, the place of equal opportunity". Sixty per cent of Australia have laid bare their right, white albeit racist hands to the rest of the world. Shame Australia, shame.
Glenda Smith, Panmure
Recent letters to The Standard raised important questions about the referendum and Australia's "fair go " reputation. Indigenous Australians can correctly argue that there was nothing fair about the 14 October result for them. The no campaign led by Peter Dutton and a few prominent indigenous people contributed heavily to the negative outcome.
Racism was a factor during the campaign and I personally witnessed it first hand as a volunteer for Yes in Hamilton and Nth Warrnambool. It was aggressive and unpleasant and political initiatives including education programs are needed to eradicate this from Australian society. A big task indeed.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
'Shane Howard said it all'
The Yes vote lost in every state and territory except the ACT. Can the Coalition gloat? Maybe not, they lost the Federal election and every state and territory election, except for Tasmania. Thank you Shane Howard, you said it all.
Dorothy Grauer, Warrnambool
I would not go so far as say Voltaire in diminishing words in a song but I would remind Shane Howard that words in the Constitution need to be far more rigorously considered. I imagine words in a recording contract are also more rigorously considered than those in a song and not just left to the songwriter. Speaking about words, it did not help that Yes campaign leadership dismissed potential No voters as "racists" or "stupid" let alone as "dinosaurs" or "d...heads". Are those words that the late and oh so great Archie Roach would have used in public? Why is the people voting so strongly one way something to be ashamed of just because you voted the other way? The previous seven referenda went more or less the same way, 60-40 and 6:0 with the ACT only voting Yes in 3 of them. Maybe it was the arrogant, sneering tone of some of the Yes advocates that just blew it. It sure as heck did not sway me and I am actually part of the 'elite', brought up in a very wealthy suburb, private school and university educated, self employed professional, baby boomer etc.
Mike Seward, Port Fairy
Some high points to come out of the Voice vote will be "carved in stone" for future generations' information, being part of the documentation of the referendum proposal. The process that produced the Uluru Statement from the Heart shows how Aboriginal society approached governance matters, or is that a further refinement by the present generation? The thinking that went into the wording is something that our society is incapable of in my opinion. Megan Davis's Quarterly Essay, Voice of Reason, and high profile, easily understood contributions by Noel Pearson, Marcia Langton, Pat Dodson and Linda Burney are outstanding.
Malcom Turnbull changing his mind and being man enough to admit it stands out. Peter Dutton would not do so, saying it was a sign of weakness. The loss of core people among the above to carry the Yes case because of serious health issues put pressure on several still soldiering on, but holding cancer at bay and such, was a factor surely, as was the untimely death of major leader Yunupingu. How Dan Tehan missed out on all this input is a mystery.
The No case rested on hypotheticals stated as fact, on how nothing proposed would work; no wonder no government departments work properly if that's how the majority of Australians think.
Shirley Duffield, Warrnambool
'Concern for children'
How appalling is our Prime Minister for his lack of concern for the safety and welfare of our indigenous children? The hypocrisy of this man who wept and championed the 'Yes' Vote for the Voice, while his Labor party recently voted against a request by Senator Price for a Royal Commission into the brutality and sexual violence against indigenous children.
Senator Price was undoubtedly, the most prominent and effective person opposing the 'Yes' vote for the 'Voice' and this refusal by Labor reveals to all, the vengeful and petty 'payback' mentality of PM Albanese and his cohorts. They just couldn't put the welfare of Indigenous children above their hatred of those who dared to defy and defeat them. All past governments have failed to solve this problem, so why not try harder to find out why? Where is the audit of the $40m allocated annually being spent? Certainly not for the children's welfare. In praise and defence of Senator Price, who has copped so much abuse and vitriol on her anti- Yes stance, she has been at the coalface for decades, trying to get justice, and closing the gap for the remote Indigenous communities of our land. She lives amongst those who suffer. Her family has suffered personally. Yes, I am a conservative, but surely the most diehard of lefties should be as concerned as I am for these children.
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
