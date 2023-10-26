Letters: Voice continues to split opinions

I would not go so far as say Voltaire in diminishing words in a song but I would remind Shane Howard that words in the Constitution need to be far more rigorously considered. I imagine words in a recording contract are also more rigorously considered than those in a song and not just left to the songwriter. Speaking about words, it did not help that Yes campaign leadership dismissed potential No voters as "racists" or "stupid" let alone as "dinosaurs" or "d...heads". Are those words that the late and oh so great Archie Roach would have used in public? Why is the people voting so strongly one way something to be ashamed of just because you voted the other way? The previous seven referenda went more or less the same way, 60-40 and 6:0 with the ACT only voting Yes in 3 of them. Maybe it was the arrogant, sneering tone of some of the Yes advocates that just blew it. It sure as heck did not sway me and I am actually part of the 'elite', brought up in a very wealthy suburb, private school and university educated, self employed professional, baby boomer etc.