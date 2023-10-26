A lack of free camping in Warrnambool is a huge missed opportunity, according to Mark Watson.
The Warrnambool resident has a motor home and is about to head off for a four-month trip.
Mr Watson said people who had motor homes were self-sufficient and simply needed a place to park and a dump point.
"Why doesn't Warrnambool encourage motor home users to stop in Warrnambool? Grey nomads travelling around the place are not spending their money in Warrnambool," Mr Watson said.
"They will continue on to the next place where there is free camping."
Mr Watson said free parking for people in motor homes would not take income from caravan parks.
"It's a completely different market," he said.
"We're not asking them to stay for weeks - we just want them to stay one night to spend some extra money in Warrnambool."
Mr Watson said he relied on free camping - or camping for a fee of $5 or $10 a night - while travelling.
"We will always head out for a meal in that town and stock up on groceries," he said.
"We've got a golden opportunity to cash in on this."
Mr Watson's comments come after Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said free camping was not on the council's agenda.
"It's something that can be revisited," Cr Blain said.
"The big question for me would be - where would we put it - where is there land available?"
A free camping spot at Cobden opened six weeks ago and the town has been officially recognised as RV friendly.
The town lobbied for the facility, which is on land owned by the town's golf club, for about a decade.
Progressing Cobden secretary Kelvin White said the town was ideally located close to a number of south-west attractions.
"We're very pleased we've been able to open it and we've been delighted with the support we've had from the shire, the golf club and Beach Energy, which provided some funds," Mr White said.
Cobden Golf Club director Trevor Gardner said the groundwork put in over a number years to achieve this goal had now reaped its rewards.
"This will be the start of a new tourist market for Cobden," Mr Gardner said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.