Adam was just 14 when he was first sexually assaulted by his mother in their family home.
He did not seek help for more than a decade, citing stigma, fear of being disbelieved and psychological trauma that blocked his memory as reasons why he carried the burden alone for so long.
Adam, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, said it was an "innocent joke" in 2013 that triggered his memory of the crimes his mother committed.
"It is quite common for people with traumatic experiences to physically block the memories and not go near them, and that can be a survival mechanism learnt by someone," he said.
"It can remain untouched for some time but once the trauma is re-triggered, you're traumatised."
The former Southern Grampians district resident said he had been picking up the pieces ever since.
"I was a mess and started becoming suicidal," he said.
"I was working (in the rail industry) at the time so the ability to try and delete myself was readily available," he said.
"It was a really horrible time."
Adam stood in Melbourne County Court on October 26 and read a victim impact statement to his mother, who appeared via a video-link after previously pleading guilty to three counts of wilfully committing an indecent act with a child under 16.
One charge relatesd to a single incident in 1998 when the woman commented on how "grown up" Adam, her oldest son, was before briefly touching his genitals in a bath. He was 14.
The remaining charges relate to both her sons and involve multiple incidents of her requesting massages that became increasingly sexual and at times involved the mother lighting candles and being undressed.
The offending did not stop until about 2006.
Adam told the court he felt hurt and manipulated, and had spent more than $17,000 in psychological treatment, including exposure therapy to Elizabeth Red Door perfume.
Speaking to The Standard, he said he had found it challenging to write his victim impact statement because he had to re-live his trauma.
"You know bits and pieces as they come up, you're fine with them individually but when you see them in front of you it's really something else," he said.
"It has the capacity to really quite destroy you."
But with the invaluable support of his wife and psychologist, Adam managed to write the statement before bravely delivering it in the courtroom this week.
"I was super f***** nervous to be honest," he said.
"My legs were dancing the whole time."
Afterwards, he felt relieved.
"It was quite cathartic," he said.
The offender is expected to be sentenced in November.
Adam said it was important for other men to hear "we can and will be believed if we come forward with sexual abuse".
"One of the fears I had is I wouldn't be believed but that was very, very far from the truth when I went," he said.
"The statistics generally weigh heavily towards female victims, and I don't deride that for a second, but I definitely think there's a very high non-report rate in males which demonstrates how difficult it can be for men to admit that they are victims.
"Men are supposed to be tough and not vulnerable and (sex crimes) are the most vulnerable things you can admit to, especially in my situation when it's your female primary carer. It was certainly embarrassing for me to admit.
"When the memories came back in 2013, it took me two years before I could even speak to a psychologist."
And while telling his truth was traumatising, Adam knew it was the right thing to do.
"When the charges were first laid I felt a really strong sense of vulnerability and quite a deep sadness that I had been brought to this point," he said.
"But (she) would never have been made accountable for her actions (if I didn't) which I thought was a greater injustice than her actions leading to my suicide."
Adam said now the court case was nearing its end, he felt a sense of closure and validation.
"Our story had gone from the hands of one senior constable in SOCIT, travelled all the way through to it being in the hands of the OPP to sitting before Judge Doyle," he said.
"It was incredible. I never dreamed that level of suffering and pain would have ever been believed. 14-15-year-old (Adam) would never have thought that would happen and that was quite a tender moment when it started becoming a reality."
