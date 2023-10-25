The Standard
Koroit man, 42, charged with driving while disqualified and drink driving

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 26 2023
Disqualified driver caught twice the limit with kids and sober licensed adult in car
Police have been left "flabbergasted" after a disqualified 42-year-old Koroit man was again picked up drink driving when there was someone in his car who could have legally driven.

