Disqualified driver caught twice the limit with kids and sober licensed adult in car

Police have been left "flabbergasted" after a disqualified 42-year-old Koroit man was again picked up drink driving when there was someone in his car who could have legally driven.
Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said the man was intercepted about 9.30pm Wednesday, October 26, after he left a local hotel with children in his car and another sober fully licensed adult passenger.
He later blew .119 and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed, charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified.
"It was very disappointing he had children in the vehicle with him and another adult who was able to drive," Sergeant Day said.
"He'll go to court at a later date.
"It was just completely unnecessary for him to be driving. I just don't understand why he did it.
"I'm flabbergasted at what goes through people's minds at times."
Anyone who knows someone has been drinking before getting into a vehicle and driving is asked to immediately contact the nearest police station.
