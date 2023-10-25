Road safety in Victoria: What young drivers need to know

Learn about road safety in Victoria and what young drivers need to know before getting behind the wheel on their own for the first time. Picture Shutterstock

Have you recently gotten your licence?



Then chances are you're rearing to head out on the open road and see Victoria (or perhaps even Australia) the way it was intended to be seen: by our expansive Australian motorways.

But driving is a privilege, not a right, and as such, your licence comes with a fair share of responsibilities as well.



For starters, all Australian drivers are expected to maintain a solid understanding of road rules.



You should also learn driver etiquette so you know exactly how to conduct yourself in any trickier situations on the road.



And whilst road safety is essential for all drivers, it's particularly important that younger drivers put their probationary period to good use, and do all that they can to set themselves up for a lifetime of safe driving.

This informative article will cover road safety in Victoria, and share what you need to know to keep safe on the road.



So, read on and pay careful attention, as you can never be too safe when driving.

Invest in Car Insurance

As is the case in every Australian state, car insurance in Victoria is an absolute must.



Ensuring that you are properly insured before heading out on the road is a legal requirement that all drivers must adhere to.



This compulsory insurance is referred to as compulsory third party car insurance (or CTP).

But some drivers decide to secure more comprehensive cover designed to not only protect themselves and other drivers in the event of an injury or collision, but their vehicles as well.



This type of car insurance cover is known as comprehensive car insurance, and it's typically recommended for drivers who own a car of higher value.

If you drive an older model, however, you may consider taking out third-party insurance only - which means only another party is covered, not your own vehicle.



A third-party fire and theft policy is likely to be the most cost-effective insurance cover for young drivers, but you are free to take out a comprehensive car insurance policy if you'd prefer to as well.

Your car insurance policy may also cover you for property damage, like if you drive into a shopfront or someone's fence by accident.



Without an insurance policy, however, you could find yourself personally liable for the costs of any damage, which could be in the thousands or more.



Imagine if you crashed into an expensive sports car or damaged a high-end shopfront.



In this regard, investing in car insurance can help ensure your own financial stability over a lifetime of driving.

Obey the Road Rules

As a new driver (as with any driver), it's your responsibility to obey the local road laws in Victoria.



The road rules are there to keep everyone safe on the road - yourself included.



You would have been tested on the road rules as part of obtaining your probationary licence.



These include indicating to change lanes or before a turn, stopping at orange and red lights, giving way to oncoming traffic in a roundabout and giving way when turning right at an intersection.

Obeying the road rules in Australia also means adhering to the speed limit when driving.



It's worth noting that unless otherwise signed, residential streets have a 50 km/h speed limit, and some streets near schools have a permanent 40 km/h speed limit.



School zones are also worth noting, as between 2.30pm to 4pm, these have a 40km/h limit too.

Failure to obey the road rules could result in an accident in a worst case scenario, and a fine, the costs of which will depend on how far over the speed limit you've been recorded travelling.



Excessive speeding infringements may even result in the loss of your licence, so be sure to stay on top of your driver demerit points and most importantly, to be aware of the numbers on your odometer whenever you're on the road.

Practice Driving in Inner City Traffic

If you're living in Victoria, then chances are you will find yourself driving through the Melbourne CBD or even Melbourne's inner city suburbs at some point or another.



So you should familiarise yourself with the unique challenges that accompany driving through Melbourne's more complicated traffic.



This includes being comfortable with driving on tram tracks, completing hook turns, and dealing with inconsiderate drivers.

To help ensure that you're able to navigate these trickier driving conditions, consider taking a defensive driving course once you've obtained your licence.



In these kinds of courses, you can expect to learn how to be aware behind the wheel, noting potential hazards and other driver's actions, and will be taught how to take proactive measures to stay safe on the road.



Part of this includes reading traffic ahead and smoothly changing lanes when required.



You'll also learn to scan your rear and side mirrors to have a 360-degree awareness of the traffic around you.

These foundational teachings will then ensure that you're set up for success when you do start practicing your driving skills in inner city traffic.

Put the Phone Away

Using your phone to text, make calls or change music on Spotify while driving is hazardous - not to mention illegal.



In Victoria, learner and probationary licence holders are prohibited from using a hands-free Bluetooth-connected device when driving.



You can only do this once you've graduated to a full licence.

So, while connecting your phone to the car stereo may be tempting, you should consider putting your phone in the backseat or boot if you're tempted to use it.



As well as being incredibly dangerous for yourself and other drivers, you can face massive fines and demerit point penalties if caught.



So, put the phone away and stay safe.

A Road Safety Summary

This helpful article has shared all about road safety in Victoria and what young drivers need to know before getting behind the wheel on their own for the first time.

