Drunk speedway fan 'shoulder-charged' woman, sparking two brawls

Hamilton man, 20, pleads guilty to affray

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 26 2023 - 7:52am
A drunk speedway fan shoulder-charged a woman, swore at her and threw her to the ground, sparking two brawls.

