Drunk speedway fan 'shoulder-charged' woman, sparking two brawls

A drunk speedway fan shoulder-charged a woman, swore at her and threw her to the ground, sparking two brawls.
Jye Irving, 20, of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to affray and unlawful assault in Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offences were far too serious for diversion and he placed Irving on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he pay $900 to the court fund, which is later disbursed to charities.
Police said Irving attended at Hamilton's Western Speedway on April 23.
There was a bad crash about 8.45pm and one driver was injured, leading to a screen being put up and heightened emotions in the crowd.
At about 8.50pm a drunk Irving attempted to shoulder charge a woman as he was stumbling through the crowd.
He was then verbally aggressive to another woman, abused her in highly derogatory terms and then grabbed and threw her to the ground.
There were about 10 observers who intervened and a brawl broke out.
Security officers intervened and police were called.
Irving was being held to the ground, but was freed and left.
A number of unknown patrons soon after attended at the car park and a further brawl broke out.
Police said the victim and her child were now scared of attending the speedway and there had been children and elderly people at the venue when the brawls broke out.
When interviewed by police, Irving said he could not remember anything about the night because he was too intoxicated.
He had no prior court appearances.
Mr Lethbridge said Irving had engaged in outrageous behaviour at a public venue, the defendant was drunk and he hoped Irving had learnt something about himself from the experience.
He said Irving's actions led to "brawls breaking out left, right and centre" when emotions were running high after the crash.
The magistrate warned that anyone involved in public violence against a woman risked going to jail.
Irving's lawyer said his client had been involved in regrettable behaviour, "outrageous" was appropriate terminology, but Irving had made full admissions and was incredibly remorseful.
He said Irving had the support of his family and employer.
"He had consumed too much alcohol, but it could have been a lot more serious, it's at the lower end," he said.
"He woke up the next day and felt nothing but horror. He was horrified by what he put people through and they had witnessed."
