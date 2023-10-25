The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton man claims drink driving case against him 'all bullshit'

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 26 2023 - 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged drink driver says court case is 'all bullshit'
Alleged drink driver says court case is 'all bullshit'

A middle-aged Hamilton man plans to dispute a drink driving charge claiming in court that the police evidence was "bullshit".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.