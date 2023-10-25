Alleged drink driver says court case is 'all bullshit'

A middle-aged Hamilton man plans to dispute a drink driving charge claiming in court that the police evidence was "bullshit".
Desmond Robert Brown appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25, charged with drink driving.
Police alleged that on May 3 this year Mr Brown was at Alexandra House drinking alcohol.
He then drove from the premises in his Magna sedan.
Witnesses contacted police and reported Mr Brown had been drinking.
Police officers attended his address at 9.42pm and found him near his vehicle.
They approached Mr Brown and told him they had received information he had been drinking alcohol and then driving.
He went to the Hamilton police station and at 10.24pm returned an alcohol breath test reading of .072.
After that summary of the evidence was read to the court, Mr Brown told magistrate Gerard Lethbridge "that's all bullshit".
The magistrate warned Mr Brown about his use of such language in court.
Mr Brown said the woman who served him at Alexander House had a grudge against him.
"She hates my guts," he said.
When asked about admitting to police he had been drinking and should not have been driving, Mr Brown said he had been under a lot of stress.
He maintained he wanted to contest the drink driving charge and the case was adjourned for a two-hour contested hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 23 next year.
The magistrate warned Mr Brown to not drive to Warrnambool to attend court.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.