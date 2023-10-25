The Standard
Hamilton man, 30, admits behaving in riotous manner

Andrew Thomson
October 26 2023 - 7:25am
A shearer has faced court charged with punching a man unconscious. Picture file
A shearing contractor who punched out an aggressor in a pub brawl to help an under siege security officer has been ordered to pay $1000 to the court fund.

