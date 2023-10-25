A shearing contractor who punched out an aggressor in a pub brawl to help an under siege security officer has been ordered to pay $1000 to the court fund.
Reignbeau Apuwai, 30, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25, to behaving in a riotous manner.
He was not convicted and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund.
Police alleged that just after 2am on December 24 2022 Apuwai was drinking at Hamilton Caledonian Hotel at a Christmas break-up.
There was a brawl and he stepped in, punching a man with a right fist to the head and knocking him out for about 90 seconds.
Witnesses said there were 20 people involved in two separate altercations with security guards describing the incidents as "pretty full on".
When interviewed by police, Apuwai said he was worried when one security guard got hit, he got hit himself and was trying to deescalate the incident.
He said he had been attacked by two people, he "just wanted it to be over" and agreed the altercation would have been scary for onlookers.
A lawyer said his client runs a substantial business employing more than 100 people in Victoria and Tasmania.
He said it was after 2am when his client exited the hotel and observed an altercation on the street which involved a security guard being overwhelmed by a group of men.
The lawyer said Apuwai went and stood between the group of men and the security guard, was grabbed and assaulted.
"One man held him in a bear hug and he was repeatedly punched. He landed a single punch on one of the assailants, who fell to the ground," he said.
Apuwai suffered bruised ribs and scratches and he had no prior court appearances.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the no conviction submission was a "big ask" after Apuwai knocked someone unconscious for 90 seconds.
"People need to keep themselves in check when they have been drinking for hours," he told Apuwai.
"You decide to intervene and the long and short of it is you end up punching someone who suffered a loss of consciousness.
"It's a classic scenario for manslaughter."
The magistrate said he had been involved in countless cases in which someone was struck when drunk, fell to the ground and hit a hard surface, developed swelling on the brain, they recovered, went home, went to sleep and died.
"I have done countless manslaughters on that basis. You could have very easily ended up in county court looking at a manslaughter charge," Mr Lethbridge said.
"You need to keep yourself in check when you've been drinking. I acknowledge you were not the aggressor and not the instigator, you reacted," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.