Molly McLaren, Eva Ryan and Nikki Clover to trial for Victoria

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
October 26 2023 - 8:44am
Molly McLaren will trial for the 17 and under Victorian netball side. Picture by Anthony Brady
A trio of south west junior netballers is a step closer to representing the state after earning invites to Victorian squad selection trials.

