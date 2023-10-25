A trio of south west junior netballers is a step closer to representing the state after earning invites to Victorian squad selection trials.
Hampden league talents Molly McLaren (Koroit), Eva Ryan (Warrnambool) and Nikki Clover (Cobden) have been asked to attend the 17 and under trials in December alongside 49 of the state's best netballers.
McLaren is an attacker who was a key member of Koroit's 17 and under premiership-winning side this year, as well as the open-grade side which reached the preliminary final.
Ryan, a goal shooter, also played both grades, playing in a preliminary final in 17 and unders and a semi-final at the top level.
Clover, also a goal shooter, played an important role in Cobden's division one flag and helped the 17 and under outfit reach the semi-final.
The squad will be pruned following two selection trials on December 3 and December 10 and again after further training sessions on January 20, 21 and 28.
