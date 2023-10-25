Brierly-Christ Church senior coach Rodney Roberts expects plenty of friendly but competitive competition for spots in coming weeks.
The Bulls, who've started their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one campaign brightly with two wins and a loss to sit fifth on the table, are benefiting from strong training numbers.
With the division three competition to kick off on Saturday, October 28 and division two in full swing, Roberts said there was pressure on the senior players.
"It's terrific, we're getting 30-odd to training each week which is great," he said.
"We're definitely starting to get into our work. Division two playing now has helped with that a bit but there will be a little bit (of pressure) on the senior blokes I reckon.
"More importantly, everyone is getting on well, all the way through the club."
The Bulls take on a dynamic Port Fairy side on Saturday in division one with captain Campbell Love's group excited by the challenge and eager to bounce back from a loss to West Warrnambool.
"It'll be a tough game against Port Fairy. For us it's probably getting consistency right with our bowling, it was average on the weekend from what I've been told," Roberts said.
"We'll need to be at our best but our bowling definitely needs to improve but everyone's chipping in."
Roberts said there were several players improving their cricket, pointing out an excellent start to the season from top-order player Damon Cooper, who has made scores of 56, 38 and 48 already.
"He has been very good with the bat, we expected him to be with the way he's been training. He's improved quite a lot already this season," he said.
Roberts said club and association great Mark Murphy could return at some stage this season but conceded he wasn't sure as the all-rounder recently welcomed his first child with wife Jordyn.
The mentor said it would just be a "bonus" if the multiple league plater of the year did return to bolster the division one team.
"I think he still is (going to play) at some stage but we knew it'd be a delayed start to the season," he said.
"If we get him back, it's just a bonus but to be honest I haven't spoken to him about cricket, we've mostly spoken to him about his little daughter.
"But he said if he's playing it'll be at Brierly."
