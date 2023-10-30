Corangamite Shire Council delivered a $7.06 million surplus, secured $25.78 million in grants and invested $18.27 million in capital works in the 2022-2023 financial year, its annual report shows.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein praised the council's "productive" performance across a difficult 12 months at its October 2023 meeting.
"There's been many highs to celebrate during the year but also some lows," she said.
"Rising costs, access to materials, staff and contractors have had a major impact on the organisation, however our staff have been able to be agile and creative in tackling this challenge head-on.
"As I said it's been a very busy 12 months and I didn't even mention we managed to recruit a new CEO. I take this opportunity to thank the entire staff at Corangamite Shire who continue to deliver quality service to our communities
"I recommend to our residents and ratepayers to have a look through our annual report to see the breadth of services we do deliver."
That report revealed the average rates notice decreased slightly from $1469 in 2021-2022 to $1453 in 2022-2023.
But ratepayers had also paid more for waste in the past 12 months, up from $356.40 to $392.
Of the $62.58 million revenue recorded - the highest in five years - $24.11 million came from rates and charges.
Of its $55.52 million in spending - also the highest in five years - 36 per cent was on employees.
Staff numbers dropped slightly from 293 in June 2022 to 292 in June 2023.
Councillor allowances cost ratepayers $60,202 across the past 12 months. Car mileage cost $26,015 and travel and accommodation racked up a $11,264 bill.
The highest councillor remuneration was Cr Gstrein with $79,316 followed by $39,658 for deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady.
For every $100 in rates, the most ($47.95) was spent on roads, footpaths and drainage and the least ($0.74) on civic administration.
In 2023 in Corangamite, 5239 tonnes of waste was collected, 155 babies were born and 204 planning applications and 365 building permits were issued.
The report noted the region was attracting high interest from developers seeking to construct new renewable energy projects, which would continue to challenge the organisation.
While the shire supported renewable energy, it believed the high concentration of developments would result in adverse impacts for land use and agricultural production.
But there was a stronger focus on climate change in 2022-2023 for the council with more than $800,000 dedicated to climate change and sustainability initiatives in the budget.
The council also recruited a climate change and emissions reduction officer, purchased its first electric vehicle and installed an EV charging station.
More than $50,000 was also distributed to environment and sustainability projects through the Environment Support Grants programs.
The report also noted a shortage of housing would continue to be top-of-mind.
While the council proceeded with a residential subdivision of up to eight lots at 5 and 17 Curdies Road Timboon as part of the Unlocking Housing Timboon project, it said it was wary general inflationary pressures had the potential to impact service and project delivery with increased costs.
Worker, supplier, and material shortages were also slowing delivery across a range of projects and resulted in a reduced ability for tenderers to bid for works, council to find staff to fill positions, and increased numbers of delays on key infrastructure projects.
The council was however able to finally award the major tender of the Town Centre Project in April after two unsuccessful tender processes.
The final kilometre of the 19 kilometre walking and cycling trail from Timboon to Port Campbell is also under construction and as these projects complement each other they will transform Port Campbell into a pedestrian and bike-friendly destination with improved amenity and accessibility for residents and visitors.
While the council also invested $7 million and resurfaced 112 km of its local roads network, floods from October 12-14, 2022 damaged 57 road sections and 22 bridges which required repairs.
As of 30 June 2023, more than 80 per cent of damaged roads, bridges and culverts had been completed.
But some roads remain in poor condition with a number of arterial roads in Corangamite Shire posing a safety risk.
While the shire continues to invest in its road network and lobby the state and federal governments to make improvements, more work is needed.
That ongoing problem will be inherited by the mayor and deputy mayor who are due to be elected next month.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.