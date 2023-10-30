The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Everything outlined in Corangamite Shire's 2022-23 annual report

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 30 2023 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council has recorded a "productive" year, its mayor says, despite multiple highs and lows.
Corangamite Shire Council has recorded a "productive" year, its mayor says, despite multiple highs and lows.

Corangamite Shire Council delivered a $7.06 million surplus, secured $25.78 million in grants and invested $18.27 million in capital works in the 2022-2023 financial year, its annual report shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.