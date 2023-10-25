Behind the Stumps is back for another week with plenty of news across the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and surrounding competitions.
One of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most dominant players over the past decade has landed back on Australian shores.
But he won't be haunting opposition batters and bowling out sides this division one season in the south-west.
Port Fairy great and Sri Lankan first-class player Jason Perera has signed to play in the semi-professional South Australian Premier Cricket competition with Adelaide University, a level below domestic level.
The dynamic all-rounder was hopeful of playing for the Pirates again this season as their overseas import but changes in sporting visa rules meant he was unable to play at local level.
Across 98 games he scored 2773 runs at an average of 32.62, took 187 wickets and is a two-time WDCA cricketer of the year and five-time club champion.
"With the new government regulations, I couldn't play anymore at the district level," he told The Standard.
"So I'm joining hands with Adelaide University to participate at the premier level.
"I'm very excited. I do love challenges. I think this will be a good opportunity for my career as a cricketer."
The 30-year-old, who played some strong cricket with Nugegoda SWC in Sri Lanka recently, said he would like to return to play for Port Fairy again in the future if the opportunity arose.
"I am again willing to play for Port Fairy one day," he said.
Emerging Australian star Milly Illingworth will headline a talented group of Victorian players at representative level after being selected for the under 19 national female championships in December.
The Victorian and Melbourne Stars contracted pace bowler will jet to Brisbane later this year as part of the Victoria Country team, with the Port Campbell-based teenager expected to play a significant role as one of only two professional players in the two Victorian teams.
Victoria Metro will be coached by Anna O'Donnell with assistant coach Megan Pauwels while Victoria Country will be coached by Nicole Martin, with Amy Vine as assistant coach.
The former Emmanuel College student recently made her WBBL debut for the Stars, impressing with her pace and energy to take 1-18 and is fully entrenched in Victoria's WNCL team.
Cricket Victoria talent development manager - female Andy Christie said the carnival was a great opportunity for young players to test themselves alongside the rest of the country.
"Our players have continued to expand and develop all facets of their game throughout an extensive Emerging Player Program," he said.
"The national championships in Brisbane will provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their skills whilst coming together and representing Victoria Country and Metro with great pride."
It's always promising to see more junior teams emerge in the south-west district with Pomborneit's under 17 team finally taking to the park for its inaugural match on Tuesday, October 24 in the Colac District association.
After a round one forfeit win, the young Bulls, who were superbly led by talented skipper Finn Tolland (4-9), went down narrowly by one run to Colac Oborne.
The Bulls have also got a bunch of junior boys and girls teams spread across both the Colac and South West competitions this season.
Warrnambool and District exports Ethan Boyd and Fletcher Cozens are pushing their cases for top-grade debuts in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition after impressive starts to the season.
Boyd, the Allansford-Panmure pace bowler who is playing in his first season for Fitzroy-Doncaster after moving to Melbourne for uni to study a diploma of biological sciences at La Trobe University, took 2-43 from 19 overs with eight maidens against Northcote in the seconds.
The son of WDCA champion Ben, the right-armer is expected to play first XI cricket at stages this season and is impressing the coaches at Schramms Reserve.
Fellow WDCA product Cozens, who is working hard on his game opening the batting for Geelong's seconds, has started the season in impressive fashion with scores of 43 and 45.
The Hawkesdale-based youngster who has played division one for West Warrnambool is highly regarded as a player of the future at the Cattery in the opening batting position.
Former Victorian rookie and North Warrnambool Eels junior Tommy Jackson has made a solid start to his return season with St Kilda, making scores of 45 and 36 in the top grade.
Another ex-Victorian player and Warrnambool product Brody Couch has also taken four wickets in two games for his new Premier club Northcote.
David Murphy (Pomborneit 61*); Thomas Hunt (Heytesbury Princetown 45); Steven Fisher (Camperdown 125 and 3-26); Harry Sumner (Camperdown 60); Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Princetown 39); Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit, 2-9 and 18*); Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar 3-15); Matthew Harkin (Cobden 3-26); Matthew Bignell (Pomborneit 3-23); Nick Frith (Camperdown 6-24); Myles Sinnott (Bookaar 2-9).
Theo Opperman (Merrivale 134); Clinton Baker (84* and 3-27); Geoff Williams (Nestles 55 and 3-35); Ben Dobson (Nestles 87*) Chris Bant (Allansford Panmure 64); Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool 69*); Sam Worden (Dennington 4-50 and 23); Jake Louth (Northern Raiders 3-16 and 16); Alex Jennings (Port Fairy 4-31); Shiv Kumara (Allansford Panmure 3-18); Simon Richardson (Allansford Panmure 5-16).
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.