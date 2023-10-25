The Standard
Drag racer Glen Wooster comes second at Tailem Bend

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:05pm
Warrnambool pro stock motorcycle rider Glen Wooster poses with his prizes for finishing second at Tailem Bend. Picture supplied
He may have just fell short of first prize but Glen Wooster was still pleased with his result in the opening round of the newly-formed National Drag Racing Championship at Tailem Bend.

