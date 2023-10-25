He may have just fell short of first prize but Glen Wooster was still pleased with his result in the opening round of the newly-formed National Drag Racing Championship at Tailem Bend.
Riding in the pro stock motorcycle category for his White Line Fever Drag Racing team, the Warrnambool native finished second to Scott White in the final of the October 21-22 event at the newly-constructed Dragway at the Bend facility.
White triumphed with a 7.170 second ET (elapsed time) and reaction time of 0.032 seconds compared with Wooston's superior 7.080 ET but inferior 0.233 seconds reaction time.
"I had a little snooze on the tree in the final which I was a bit annoyed with," Wooster said.
"We actually ran a quicker pass but obviously he had the reaction time.
"So that's the whole idea of the sport, is to be quicker off the lights and I was a little bit slow. Gave him too much and I was reeling him back in but I didn't have enough track to do that unfortunately."
Wooster was full of praise for the new event and facility which becomes his new home track.
"This is the first nationals they've ever had in Adelaide for a long time because the old race track actually closed over there a long time ago," he said.
"So to have it at Tailem Bend now, they had 35 and a half thousand people over a couple of days there even though the weather was probably terrible on the Saturday.
"It was just amazing to see the support. They had guys out from America tuning top fuel bikes, so people came from all over the place.
"The facility's A grade, it's going to be fantastic and we actually achieved some really good numbers for the motorcycle there over the couple of days. We ran consistent 7.0s at 190 miles an hour so we were real happy with the track and what we could do there with our bikes."
The next round of the NDRC for pro stock motorcycles is in Sydney on January 26-27.
