The Western District Playing Area state mixed pairs semi-finals were played at City Memorial Bowls Club on October 22, having been transferred from Timboon due to inclement weather.
Two semi-final games were played in the morning with the grand final in the afternoon.
Two composite sets of pairs competed against each other in Kevin Carlin (City) and Lynne Moloney (Warrnambool) versus Chris Burrell (Dunkeld) and Stephanie Hunt (City), with Carlin and Moloney winning 19 shots to seven.
In the other semi-final, two City Memorial pairs competed against each other in Maureen Drennan and Rex Harris versus Brent O'Rourke and Julie Dosser, with the latter the victors with a 23-14 triumph.
The grand final was watched by a significantly large crowd of fellow bowlers and supporters alike, in what was a very close encounter and enthralling finish.
The scoreline going into the last end saw Carlin and Moloney in front 20-18. In a very thrilling decider, they were holding three shots in the head when it came down to O'Rourke having the very last bowl of the game.
He carried off a perfect up-shot to drag the kitty back to four of his and Dosser's bowls at the back of the rink to clinch the game by two shots, with the resultant score being 20-22 Shots in their favour.
O'Rourke and Dosser will now go on to the regional mixed pairs championship later in the season.
The next WDPA championship category to be contested will be both the men's and women's pairs to be played at Dennington and Lawn Tennis respectively on Sunday, November 5 with entries to be submitted through Bowlslink by 7pm Saturday, October 28.
Reigning premiers City Diamonds are emerging as the early favourites for the division one flag, undefeated after a 52-shot win over Port Fairy.
Diamonds' next match against Lawn Tennis Green, which is coming off a solid victory over previously-unbeaten City Sapphires, will be an interesting gauge of their form.
Division two has the top-six teams on the ladder all with two wins and one loss.
Dennington Jets (first) travel to Koroit (fourth) in round four on Tuesday, October 31 in an important match for both teams.
Division three action saw a draw between top sides Mortlake Purple and Lawn Tennis Blue and the other three matches decided by margins of six or less in what is shaping as a very even grade.
Round four's highlight match sees first-placed Mortlake host second-placed City Opals with the two teams only separated on the ladder by percentage.
The division four ladder is topped by Mortlake Green which is the only unbeaten team. The biggest match on paper next week has third-placed City Jade hosting second-placed Lawn Tennis Gold.
King of the midweek rinks last week was the City Diamonds' rink of skipper Greg Ritchie, Ray Cooknell, Steph Hunt and Moira Cooknell with a 24-shot win.
Koroit is showing great early season form in division one, unbeaten after two rounds having defeated last year's premiers Warrnambool Gold on Saturday following its win over another of last year's finalists in City Gold in round one.
This week has the current top-four playing each other - City Gold (third) versus City Red (first) and Koroit Blue (second) versus Port Fairy Red (fourth).
Terang Blue and City White are unbeaten at the top of division two. Terang, after two big wins, travels to Warrnambool on Saturday to meet last year's premiers Warrnambool Red for a test of its form.
Division three sees City Green and Koroit White the only unbeaten teams, with the latter travelling to meet third-placed Dunkeld White in round three. The top-four sides in division four are all away this week and will need to win on the road to maintain positions.
Division five will see unbeaten teams Dennington Thunder and Terang White both travel to take on City Purple (third) and Warrnambool Maroon (fourth) respectively.
The king of the weekend rinks last week was in division two with City Brown's Dorothy Gleeson, Peter Thomson, Graeme Ellery and Andrew Prewett recording a 25-shot victory.
