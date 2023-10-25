The Standard
Bias on bowls: City Memorial players through to regional pairs

By George Draffen & Gerald Madden
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:47am, first published 9:33am
City Memorial's Brent O'Rourke is through to the mixed pairs regional stage. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Western District Playing Area state mixed pairs semi-finals were played at City Memorial Bowls Club on October 22, having been transferred from Timboon due to inclement weather.

