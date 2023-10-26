XAVIER Keilar considers the final stages of a BMX race the most important.
The Warrnambool-based competitor is determined to finish his under 14 boys' races strongly when he competes at national level for the fourth time.
Keilar, 14, is one of 22 Warrnambool BMX Club members who will represent it at the 2023 AusCycling BMX championships in Shepparton from Monday, October 30 to Sunday, November 5, 2023.
The Warrnambool College student, who also plays football for Warrnambool and District league club Merrivale, said it was important to focus on the finish as "that's when you're the most tired".
"You've just got to believe in yourself and find whatever lines you're quickest on and get around the people you think you're faster than," he said.
"The faster (courses) takes about 30 seconds and the longer ones maybe 50.
"Shepparton is a very long track so it will be around 40 to 50 seconds."
Keilar, who has competed for half his life and is affectionately known as Turbo, wants to make a final at the titles.
There will be little rest when he returns home from the season-ending competition.
"We'll start straight back up again for pre-season, you've got no break," he said.
Milla Rentsch, who has won three Victorian titles, is considered a strong contender in the 10 girls' age group at nationals.
She hopes training three times a week and "sometimes on the weekends too" will help her vie for a podium.
"I like going really fast and doing a few jumps," she said.
Peter Fry, Knox Gee, Jackson Rogers, Hamish Rush, Mali Irving, Megan Fry, Meeka Fish, Toby Fish, Annika Jephcott, Luke Pretlove, Clint Rogers, Clinton Bell, Rylie Ahearn, Harrison Douglas, Tate Rentsch, Will Rogers, Axl Irving, Jude Rush, Theo Williams and Beau Williams will also represent Warrnambool at the nationals.
