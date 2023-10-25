The Standard
Corangamite Shire votes through First Nations reconciliation plan

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 25 2023
Corangamite Shire councillors have unanimously endorsed an Aboriginal Participation and Engagement Action Plan.
An Aboriginal gathering place feasibility study and the introduction of First Nations place names are among 34 actions Corangamite Shire Council wants to take as part of its "first step" towards reconciliation.

