An Aboriginal gathering place feasibility study and the introduction of First Nations place names are among 34 actions Corangamite Shire Council wants to take as part of its "first step" towards reconciliation.
Councillors unanimously voted to endorse an Aboriginal Participation and Engagement Action Plan at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 24.
The plan was designed in response to the Victorian Aboriginal Local Government Strategy 2021-2026 and was based on and informed by insights from shire staff, traditional owner surveys, workshops and discussions.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said the plan - endorsed by the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation - was "significant".
"It's the first step in our plan for reconciliation," she said.
"It is a significant step, I personally want to be better educated and need to be in order to be representative of my whole community. Knowing how my kids are growing up now, they certainly know far more than what we do.
"...The actions are going to be at a pace where we can do it in a way that's not tokenistic."
The 34 actions listed in the plan are divided into short term, medium and long term.
Among the short term actions are cultural awareness training, creating an Indigenous days of cultural significance calendar and ensuring the council, Eastern Maar and Wadawurrung Aboriginal Working Group would meet bi annually or quarterly.
Other ideas include the introduction of Indigenous story time in the regular library and early years program and rolling out a signage policy for renaming or incorporating Aboriginal names for council-owned buildings, places and streets.
Some medium term actions listed include offering a traineeship at council for local Indigenous people and updating a procurement policy to encourage Aboriginal businesses and suppliers to respond to tenders.
Finally, some long term actions include employing an Indigenous cultural officer to drive activities, doing an Aboriginal gathering place feasibility study and consulting with traditional owner groups to translate key documents and messaging into local Indigenous dialects.
