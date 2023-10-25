South-west residents can now access fertility treatment regardless of their financial situation with the opening of Warrnambool's first public IVF service.
The clinic operates from South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital and is part of the Victorian public fertility care service.
The state government announced the new service, which launched on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, would reduce patients' travel time for some treatments and save them up to $10,000.
The service is expected to help about 25 south-west families undergo treatment annually and complement existing private IVF services in the region.
The public service is available to people of all genders who've been trying to conceive naturally but have been unsuccessful, and/or whose situation or health may prevent or impair fertility or safe conception.
Warrnambool is a satellite service which will offer face-to-face and telehealth specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, ultrasounds and medications.
In-cycle management and education, such as consultation on hormone injections before egg collection with a fertility nurse, will operate via telehealth with The Royal Women's Hospital (RWH), who are co-leaders in the state-wide program alongside Monash Health.
South-west residents participating in the program will still have to travel to Melbourne's RWH for egg collections and transfers.
To access the SWH service patients need a GP or specialist referral to the RWH. Patients will not be able to directly apply though SWH.
The Warrnambool satellite service is the third to open in regional Victoria with three more sites opening in coming months.
SWH medical services executive director Kate McConnon said the initiative would provide "welcome financial relief" for families who needed to undergo multiple IVF rounds and could save them $10,000 to $20,000.
"For some people who require multiple rounds of IVF before successfully birthing a healthy baby, this is a significant cost saving and can help reduce some of the stress and anxiety experienced by families undergoing fertility treatments," Dr McConnon said.
She said SWH would help patients with medication, education, follow-up appointments and support while undergoing IVF with the RWH in Melbourne, where all egg collections and transfers would take place.
She said SWH didn't previously offer IVF care but its Women's Health Service in Warrnambool continued to assist, diagnose and treat a range of fertility-related women's health concerns.
SWH obstetrics and gynaecology director Rosy Buchanan will lead the SWH-staffed service which includes midwife Belinda De Villiers who will support patients.
Dr Buchanan said it was great news for the region.
"A public IVF service ensures that many more people have equitable and affordable access to fertility and have the chance to realise their dream of having a family, and that's something we are keen to support," Dr Buchanan said.
Warrnambool-based Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora said being able to access public fertility care closer to home was "a demonstration of the Allan government's commitment to regional communities".
"For many families in Warrnambool and across the south-west this will save money and time, while also being closer to the support of loved ones," Ms Ermacora said.
Eligible patients must be Victorian residents, hold a Medicare card, have a referral to the RWH and have screening tests completed prior with a GP.
They must also be using their own or a donor egg that is 42 years or younger at the time of treatment to be eligible.
For more information go to thewomens.org.au
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.