Moyne Shire Council adopts long overdue tree policy

By Ben Silvester
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:30am
Moyne Shire Council has adopted new guidelines aimed at improving its management of thousands of trees across the region.
Moyne Shire Council has adopted new tree management guidelines and allocated $50,000 to start auditing the thousands of trees on council-owned or managed land.

