Moyne Shire Council has adopted new tree management guidelines and allocated $50,000 to start auditing the thousands of trees on council-owned or managed land.
The new tree management policy and procedures replace documents that were 10, or in one case 15 years old and shire officers said the council's tree management left a lot to be desired.
In a briefing document, the officers emphasised the trees on council land were an asset that needed to be cared for and audited like any other asset.
"This places a significant financial obligation on council to ensure that its trees are healthy, safe, compliant with legislation, and that they provide a lasting benefit to the community and the environment," the officers said.
The officers said the council's current procedures needed to be improved, noting there wasn't a consistent, shire-wide approach to managing trees, and auditing was nearly non-existent.
"Trees on council-owned or managed land are council assets and should be treated in a similar way to other council assets," they said.
"They should be identified, registered in council's asset management databases, condition assessed, be monitored and have a dedicated operational plan and action plans."
The council conceded the task of cataloguing the thousands of trees it owned would have to be done in stages, starting with the high-risk or high-visitation areas of the shire.
"Once defects are identified, action plans are developed based on priority and risk to minimise the liability to council," they said.
The officers' report focused heavily on mitigating the risk associated with council trees but Cr Karen Foster also noted the significant positive asset the trees represented.
"If we all agree that trees are important not only as wildlife habitat, which I think is incredibly important... but also for the amenity of our community, we really need to be a bit more serious with the work we do with trees across the shire," Cr Foster said.
Two significant council-owned river red gum trees were destroyed by a developer in Koroit in July. The Standard asked whether council staff had assessed the trees to determine their health and value as an asset before they were cut down but it refused to say.
The council also refused to say whether it had given the developer permission to lop the trees. The council does not have a database of its tree assets. If it did, it's possible the Koroit trees may not have been cut down.
Before finalising the new policies, the council asked for community feedback on the proposed guidelines, but only received eight responses. Those who did respond highlighted the need for koala habitat and planting a diverse range of native species.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.