Buyer interest in a mixed farming property at Glenfyne has been strong, according to Ray White Rural Timboon agent Gerard Delaney.
He said the 80-hectare property, which is virtually "drought proof" with a range of reliable dams, tanks and troughs, would suit a number of operations.
"The property has long been a well-known fattening property, noted for turning off quality beef and lamb," Mr Delaney said.
"Continued development and excellent restorations to the historic homestead have added to the lifestyle attraction to the riverside property."
Mr Delaney said there had been interest from people looking to use it for cattle, sheep or dairy operations.
He said the property was being sold at auction and was expected to fetch between $1.5 and $1.65 million.
He said it would also be perfect as a lifestyle property.
"We are receiving interest from a broad range of potential purchasers," Mr Delaney said.
The three-bedroom home offers stunning views of the valley and the Curdies River.
It boasts a large country kitchen is filled with natural light and boasts blackwood cabinetry, stone look bench tops, stainless steel appliances and a handy walk in butler's pantry.
The property will go under the hammer on site on Friday, November 3 at 1pm.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.