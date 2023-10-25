The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy's Lockett Real Estate expands

By Tim Auld
October 25 2023 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cullinane, left, with Paula Dwyer and Garry Lockett. He has bought into Lockett Real Estate. Picture supplied
Simon Cullinane, left, with Paula Dwyer and Garry Lockett. He has bought into Lockett Real Estate. Picture supplied

LOCKETT Real Estate is looking to open new sales markets north of Port Fairy with Simon Cullinane buying into the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.