LOCKETT Real Estate is looking to open new sales markets north of Port Fairy with Simon Cullinane buying into the business.
Garry Lockett, who has sold real estate in the coastal town for nearly 50 years, said Cullinane would be a major asset for the business.
"Simon comes on board highly credentialled," Lockett told The Standard.
"Simon has more than 20 years' real estate experience buying and selling residential, commercial and rural properties around Hamilton and throughout the western district.
"It's an exciting time for Lockett Real Estate as we've had a strong foothold in the Port Fairy market for a long time plus lots of listings in Warrnambool and now we're extending into Hamilton.
"We've sold lots of properties to people from around the Hamilton region for years but having Simon on-board opens up a lot more doors for us in that area because of his extensive lists of contacts that he has set up when he owned and operated real estate businesses in that area."
Cullinane is no stranger to Port Fairy because the town was a family holiday destination when he was a child and he now owns property in the seaside village.
He said he was excited to join Garry and Paula Dwyer at Lockett Real Estate.
"It's great to come on-board as an owner in the business," he said.
"Lockett Real Estate has been operating in Port Fairy for nearly 50 years. Garry and Paula are highly respected and have a wealth of knowledge regarding real estate in and around Port Fairy. We're hoping to tap into new markets in the future which will be of benefit to our sellers and buyers."
Mr Lockett said Port Fairy's real estate market was still strong despite numerous interest rate lifts in the past year.
