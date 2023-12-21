It was all happening, and here is the news from December 1975

The month of November 1975 might just be in contention for one of the most newsworthy the city of Warrnambool has ever seen.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As this look back shows, there was so much on the go: new buildings, sporting legends, rock stars and fallen prime ministers among them.
We start with the most explosive political story in the history of Australia, which blew up in November 1975, and Warrnambool was right in the mix.
Gough Whitlam was the first, and still the only, Australian prime minister to be sacked.
Malcolm Fraser, the member for our very own seat of Wannon, was put in place as the caretaker prime minister.
History tells us Mr Fraser was to to go on and win the December election and hold the top job from 1975-83. But not everyone was happy with the sacking of Mr Whitlam, with more than 600 Labor supporters taking part in a protest march down Liebig Street.
The newest catholic church in Warrnambool was officially opened.
Our Lady Help of Christians church in East Warrnambool opened its doors, with a mass held to celebrate the occasion.
The mass drew a crowd of 1500 people.
The building of the church came after the Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School was opened in 1971. The new precinct was constructed to serve East Warrnambool, which had become a large growth area for the city.
Rock music lovers were left deeply disappointed when the hottest act in the country failed to appear on stage in Warrnambool.
AC/DC were scheduled to play at the Tatts Hotel on November 6, with the gig heavily advertised, even in that day's The Standard.
But it was to be a no-show, with the band pulling the plug, citing an injury to guitarist Angus Young on the day of the concert as the reason.
It was a huge blow, with AC/DC's star shinning bright on the back of their hit single High Voltage.
Just two days after their aborted Warrnambool show, the band released the single It's A Long Way To The Top, taking its popularity to astronomical levels.
In every sport there are those that transcend their discipline.
Everyone has heard of Tom Brady (gridiron), John Bertram (sailing) and Michael Phelps (swimming), even if they only have limited knowledge of that sport.
Another in this category is Eddie Charlton, the champion Australian snooker player.
Everyone who played a game of pub pool from the 1960s to the 90s, would have at some stage sledged their mate who was lining up a shot for a little too long with "who do you think you are, Eddie Charlton"?
Well, in late 1975, locals had the chance to see the great man in action close-up, when he came to town and played a series of exhibition matches.
Warrnambool City Council agreed in principal to the creation of a pedestrian mall in Liebig Street.
The proposed mall would have been set up between Koroit and Lava streets.
One of the final key pillars of the opening of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village was the arrival of the feature ship to sit on the lake at the site.
The ship was put in place at the village on the last day of November.
Construction was well advanced either side of Raglan Parade near the Kelper Street intersection.
On the northern side, the new tourist information centre was being built, while across the road was what was classed as a "new luxury motel", which would of course become the Central Court Motel.
Construction was advancing well for the new Warrnambool Football Clubrooms, estimated to cost $75,000. Work also started on a new aged-care hostel at Terang.
The building was to be known as the May Noonan Memorial Hospital for the Aged.
It was the beginning of a new era when the for sale sign went up on blocks at the Warrnambool Industrial Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.