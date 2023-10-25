A site that offers free camping at Cobden has sparked calls for Warrnambool to follow suit.
But it's not something that's on the council's radar at this point, according to new mayor Ben Blain.
"It's something that can be revisited," Cr Blain said.
"The big question for me would be - where would we put it - where is there land available?"
A number of people used The Standard's Facebook page to call for the city to introduce free camping.
"What a pity that Warrnambool is not doing the same," Mark Watson wrote.
"As a township we are missing out on grey nomad dollars to the town that needs every cent that it can get."
"Come on Warrnambool. That's what we need," wrote Barbara Porter.
A new free camping site has been operational at Cobden for about six weeks.
It is something town residents had proposed about a decade ago as a way to attract more visitors to the town.
Cobden has also been officially recognised as an RV Friendly town.
The issue of free camping for Warrnambool is often discussed during annual Premier Speedway events.
In January, the council's acting chief executive officer at the time David Leahy said free camping was not on the agenda.
He said the provision of free camping had not been discussed.
"Council does not receive many inquiries about free camping," he said.
"Very few cities offer free camping and Warrnambool already has great options for travellers on a range of budgets. It is difficult to ascertain whether all accommodation is booked as a trigger for providing free camping."
He said free camping came at a cost to ratepayers.
"Free camping is, of course, not free for the local governments that provide the service. There are costs associated with waste management, the use of public amenities and safety.
"There is also potentially an impact on the amenity of residents should public spaces become occupied by campers."
