The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool City Council urged to offer free camping

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free camping is not being considered by Warrnambool City Council, according to new mayor Ben Blain.
Free camping is not being considered by Warrnambool City Council, according to new mayor Ben Blain.

A site that offers free camping at Cobden has sparked calls for Warrnambool to follow suit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.