Portland man, 20, charged with offences after ramming Mum's car

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 25 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Accused teen rammed mum's car on morning of court appearance
Accused teen rammed mum's car on morning of court appearance

A Portland man allegedly rammed his mother's car on the morning he was to appear in court on other allegations of criminal damage.

