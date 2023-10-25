Accused teen rammed mum's car on morning of court appearance

A Portland man allegedly rammed his mother's car on the morning he was to appear in court on other allegations of criminal damage.
The 19-year-old was arrested on October 24 and appeared in Hamilton Magistrates Court the following day.
The court heard the teenager's mother asked him to move one of her two cars in the driveway, so she could drive the car she wanted.
She then went to reverse thinking the second car had been moved by her son and mistakenly backed into the second.
That enraged her son who allegedly approached the first vehicle and kicked in the driver's side door of the first vehicle.
The 19-year-old then got into the second car, backed up and quickly accelerated, ramming the first car.
There was extensive damage caused to both vehicles although no one was injured.
Police were called and the young man was arrested, later interviewed and charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, causing damage, breaching bail and associated offences.
The alleged offender was driving a Mitsubishi and his mother a Mazda.
Lucy Tribe, representing the man, said the alleged incident happened on the morning of the man's court appearance in Portland.
The court heard he was already on bail, as well as an adjourned undertaking, for similar alleged offences relating to family violence and criminal damage.
In June he allegedly had a verbal argument with his mother, who is protected by a court order.
She refused to buy him alcohol which angered the man, leading to him kicking the windscreen multiple times, causing it to shatter.
It is also alleged he kicked a taxi after being told he could no longer catch a ride in it.
The man made an application for bail but magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he would need to be assessed by Youth Justice first.
He adjourned the bail application until October 27.
