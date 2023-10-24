Corangamite cafe owners scammed

Camperdown police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man that duped local businesses in September and October.
Police have been told an unknown person requested a deposit from a cafe owner in exchange for goods that were not delivered on September 19.
In a very similar incident, an unknown person requested a deposit from another Camperdown cafe in exchange for goods on October 19.
In both instances, a man called the businesses claiming his wife enjoyed their cafe.
The man told the owners his uncle was closing his business before offering the cafe owners cheap household goods.
The man sent photographs of the white goods and electrical items and stopped correspondence after the money was deposited into his bank account.
Police are urging local business owners to remain vigilant to the scam and report any similar suspicious behaviour to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
