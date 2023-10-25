Saputo welcomes in-principle EBA agreement with workers

UPDATED, Wednesday, 11.18am:
Milk processing giant Saputo has welcomed the positive outcome of EBA talks that went well into Tuesday night.
"Saputo Dairy Australia is pleased to have reached an in-principle agreement with the United Workers' Union for its valued workers across our Allansford, Cobram, Kiewa, Leongatha sites and the Laverton Integrated Logistics Centre," SDA director of operations Gerard Lourey said.
Earlier: The immediate threat of strike action at Allansford's Saputo factory has been averted while workers consider new EBA offers.
The planned strike at Saputo Dairy Australia's (SDA) Allansford site on Wednesday, October 25, has currently been cancelled.
Site-based details of offers made to Saputo workers:
For 320 workers at Saputo sites at Allansford (three sites on two agreements):
But, elsewhere the prospect of more action remains at major dairy processor Fonterra after 300 workers lodged notices for strikes for six consecutive days from first shift on Saturday, October 28.
Fonterra union delegates' talks with the company are due to start on October 26 as workers call for a cost-of-living pay increase of five per cent a year for the next three years.
The Fonterra sites produce nationally-known brands including Western Star Butter, Woolworths milk and Perfect Italiano cheeses.
The Fonterra talks follow a 48-hour strike of 1400 workers across four major dairy companies last week.
United Workers Union National Secretary Tim Kennedy called for an improved offer from Fonterra.
"We want Fonterra to read the room and understand dairy workers are serious about winning a cost-of-living pay increase," he said early Tuesday morning.
"A company that hasn't listened to its workers for six months should go into the talks prepared to meet their expectations or face the consequences."
Fonterra Cobden dairy plant worker Robert Lovell said Fonterra members had "shown strong unity and strong support for each other".
"We've put in notice of a six-day strike to show Fonterra we're serious and hopefully they can come to our meeting with a reasonable offer," he said.
"They talk up their profits, but when we ask for a share of that - 'Oh no, it can't be done'. The more money we get the more we spend in the local community."
In separate meetings with United Workers Union delegates covering eight Saputo sites on Tuesday, the company agreed to significant improvements in both pay and conditions.
"Apart from Fonterra workers, the vast majority of dairy workers who took action last week now have a pay offer of five per cent in front of them for year one (of the agreement)," Mr Kennedy said.
"That gets them closer to the current inflation rate and is double the pay rise of 2.5 per cent dairy workers agreed to to help their companies out during the pandemic.
"Total dairy worker pay offers now ranging up to 14 per cent over three years (at the Peters Icecream site) give workers a real chance to at least start addressing the cost-of-living crisis.
"In the case of Saputo, the current three-year offers in front of workers ranging between 11 per cent and 12.5 per cent are way up on previous company offers as low as 8.25 per cent.
"The boosted pay offers combine with movement on key demands like five days of paid emergency services leave, as well as Saputo dropping attacks on workers' current conditions.
"It's fair to say this fresh approach has been welcomed by delegates. As always it will be the workers at the sites under those agreements that will make the final call as to whether the new offer is voted up."
For 560 workers at Saputo sites at Cobram (two sites), Leongatha, Kiewa and Laverton:
