The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mortlake to host North Warrnambool Eels in first women's match

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae De Francesco is captain-coach of the Mortlake women's cricket team this season. Picture supplied
Shae De Francesco is captain-coach of the Mortlake women's cricket team this season. Picture supplied

Since taking on Mortlake's captain-coaching role ahead of its inaugural season in the women's competition, Shae De Francesco has held unity and fun in the highest regards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.