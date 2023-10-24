Since taking on Mortlake's captain-coaching role ahead of its inaugural season in the women's competition, Shae De Francesco has held unity and fun in the highest regards.
Winning and losing will inevitably be what the group is judged on in terms of the ladder but internally driving the culture and foundations for generations to come is what the team's first season is all about.
The Cats will play their first game on Sunday, October 29 against North Warrnambool Eels to launch the new Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's season and the mentor is expecting her talented group to give it their all.
De Francesco said the club, which had utilised experienced south-west sporting figure Clare Tilley as its women's coordinator, had built a strong list of 12 to 13 players.
"We've got a pretty good line up of girls, they're really enthusiastic and eager to improve and are so excited," she said.
"A lot of girls have come in with skills and lots of experience already which is really handy. Most of them have come from other teams or have come back from playing when they were younger with the boys and have returned.
"We've got an even team with our bowling and batting. We've got plenty of skill in all areas."
The 20-year-old Terang-based all-rounder, who played in Simpson's division two premiership in South West Cricket in 2022-23, said the club had embraced the new team and was looking to have "fun" with its cricket.
"We haven't put an emphasis on winning as such, although it'd be great to get them like every other team, but at the moment it's just about improving and having fun, which is one of my main goals and what I set out to do when I took the role," she said.
"They've been so enthusiastic at training and getting along great with the men too who we've been training with. A few of the boys have given us a hand when I've had to be in three places at once so it's been fantastic to see."
De Francesco said Liv Campbell, who coincidentally was her primary school teacher, was a player to watch.
"I remember growing up with her, she'd come out into the school yard and have a hit with us," she said.
"I'm actually really excited to play with her. I'm keen to see her with the bat, she's really strong in the nets and I think she'll do well."
Sarah McMaster is another who has "ripped into her bowling at training and is doing well".
"She looks really, really good and has really improved in her batting," she said.
The Cats play the Eels at Mortlake P-12 College from 1pm on Sunday, October 29.
