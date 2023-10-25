Victim recovering after severe assault, police want information

UPDATE, Thursday, 8.23am:
Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the severe bashing of a man in Warrnambool on Sunday afternoon are continuing.
Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives are looking for more CCTV footage of a man in an area bound by Queens Road, Moore Street and Cramer Street, south of the Mortlake Road round-about from about 3pm on Sunday, October 22.
A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria has now confirmed that paramedics were called to an incident in Warrnambool about 4.40pm on Sunday.
"A man believed to be in his 20s was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool (Warrnambool Base Hospital) in a stable condition with upper body injuries," the spokesperson said.
On Tuesday: Police are seeking information after a 21-year-old man was severely beaten in north Warrnambool on Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2023.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an ambulance was called just after 4.30pm.
It's believed the man went to north Warrnambool house where he was severely assaulted.
He suffered head injuries as well as fractures to an arm and jaw.
The victim was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He was later flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where he remained in a stable condition on Wednesday recovering from his significant injuries.
Police say the assault took place in north Warrnambool and the ambulance was called to a similar location.
"It's all happened in the Moore Street/Queens Road area," the detective said.
"Ambulance Victoria has informed police and requested we attend."
Detective Senior Constable Wastell said at this stage it was not known in what circumstances the man suffered his injuries.
"We are appealing for witnesses or members of the public to provide us with information," he said.
"We have some information and images of the victim on CCTV footage in the area."
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
