BUDDING basketballer Zac O'Connor is bullish about his side's chances at its home tournament.
His Warrnambool Seahawks' under 18 team will vie for the division one title at the Warrnambool Basketball Junior Seaside Classic on October 28-29.
O'Connor, 15, said the John Wormald-coached roster, which also features Kayne Rae-Rentsch, Mason Osborne, Charlie McKinnon, Manu Bourke, Oliver Furusa, Logan Barby, Jess Kenna, Max Neal and Marco Mentha, already had a 2023-24 squad season tournament win at Hamilton to its credit.
"We've got a lot of height compared to some other teams but at the same time we've got a lot of shorter guys who can run the floor and have a good IQ of the game," he said.
"I reckon we'll do pretty well because most other teams are pretty tall or pretty small and we've got a good variety.
"John doesn't have anyone set anywhere - he has set plays and he doesn't really care who does them as long as it works out for us."
The Warrnambool College student, who was a late-starter to the representative program as a top-age under 14 player, is finding ways to improve his game.
He hopes to become more of a scoring threat throughout the squad season which runs from October until April and features competitions across Victoria.
"I was never really a great shooter," O'Connor said.
"Most of my squad seasons I have played as a bigger person because I was always a bigger kid for my age but this year as a bottom-ager (in the under 18s) there's kids who are taller than me and I am pretty much considered average height for my age group now.
"I've had to crack onto it (shooting) a bit and get a bit better at it."
Warrnambool's annual tournament has attracted a record 142 teams who will play across multiple venues across the city, Koroit and Port Fairy on October 28-29.
There are 23 divisions spread across four age groups - under 12s to under 18s - with Warrnambool to field 25 sides.
Woodford Primary School pupil Chase Steel, 10, Warrnambool Primary School's Starla Lilley, 11, and St Joseph's Primary School's Molly McNeil, 11, along with O'Connor are among the local players eager to perform in front of family and friends.
"It's good to have home-court advantage. When you go to other tournaments you don't get that uplift from the crowd like you do here in Warrnambool," O'Connor said.
"It's good to see mates from outside of Warrnambool from other teams."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.