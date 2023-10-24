Wine and olives are back on the learning menu for Cobden Technical School's horticulture students after its partial lease of a nearby reserve was renewed for five years.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to approve the school's lease of 2.60 hectares of the 41.90-hectare racecourse reserve at 29 Grayland Street at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 24.
The land is used for growing vineyards, olive groves and its wetland area which provides students with opportunities to learn about horticulture in those specialist areas.
The school's lease agreement is due to expire on November 18.
South central ward councillor and Cobden resident Jo Beard said it was a great asset for the school.
"It's a win-win for us and the students," she said.
"The school highly rate having that community parcel."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey said it was important the curriculum was kept diverse.
"Whilst in education it's fabulous to focus on reading, writing and arithmetic, it's also fabulous to have students with the ability to propagate and nurture plants and get back to working with horticulture and hopefully agriculture as well," she said.
