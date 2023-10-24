The Standard
Cobden Technical School's partial lease of reserve extended

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:34am
Cobden Technical School's partial lease of reserve extended for five years.
Cobden Technical School's partial lease of reserve extended for five years.

Wine and olives are back on the learning menu for Cobden Technical School's horticulture students after its partial lease of a nearby reserve was renewed for five years.

