Corangamite Shire Council approves Waarre subdivision

By Jessica Greenan
October 25 2023 - 8:30am
A two-lot subdivision in Waarre has been approved by Corangamite Shire councillors despite planning advice.
Councillors have moved against planning advice to approve a Port Campbell landowner's plan to sell off farmland for timber but keep a dwelling for use as worker accommodation.

