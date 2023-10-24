Councillors have moved against planning advice to approve a Port Campbell landowner's plan to sell off farmland for timber but keep a dwelling for use as worker accommodation.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to approve an application for a two-lot subdivision at 499 Eastern Creek Road, Waarre at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 24.
Under the proposal the site would be divided into a 5.624-hectare parcel consisting of the dwelling and 105.77 hectares of farmland which is in the process of being sold for timber production.
Planning officers recommended councillors refuse the application due to concerns outlined in the Corangamite Planning Scheme which discourages the creation of small rural-residential lots in productive agricultural areas.
Similar concerns are outlined in the council's Planning Policy Framework which recognises the importance of agriculture and the need to protect productive land from inappropriate subdivisions which fragment agricultural land and creates isolated small rural residential lots.
Those lots can be incompatible with adjoining farming operations, potentially leading to land use conflict.
But coastal councillor Jamie Vogels proposed an alternative motion to approve the application.
"It's anything but ideal but we are in great need of worker accommodation within the shire especially in rural areas at times where not everybody wants to live in town," he said.
"There are also no objections put in against this."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey agreed.
"This was a difficult assessment," he said.
"I know it goes a little bit against our planning scheme and I don't think for one moment this is setting a precedent at all but I think it is in this case warranted that we realign those boundaries and allow the realignment to take place for the house to remain in use."
